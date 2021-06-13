Papon dedicates new release, Haate Haat Dhori, to parents: 'They sang together for 50 years'

Commemorating the seventh loss of life anniversary of his singer-father Khagen Mahanta, Bollywood singer-composer Papon launched a latest Assamese tune titled ‘Haate Haat Dhori’.

Angarag Mahanta, higher acknowledged as Papon, devoted this tune to his folks — Khagen Mahanta and Archana Mahanta, who had been well-known people singers of Assam.

“The additional or much less handle that has been captured inside the melody, lyrics and visuals of ‘Haate Haat Dhori‘ is the one all of us prolonged for. I commit this tune to my folks, who sang collectively for fifty years and supplied their lives to tune,” Papon instructed Press Perception of India.

‘Haate Haat Dhori’, which in Assamese intention retaining each diversified’s hand, is an trustworthy single that underlines the worn world romance and the premise of everlasting handle.

The tune is penned by Mukunda Saikia and aloof by Hopun Saikia.

“It’s far a genuinely sweet composition and it conveys the message of everlasting handle with none extravagance. Here is the extraordinary factor about this tune. I am infected to know what the listeners agree with the tune,” Papon, acknowledged for songs love ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’ and ‘Jiyen Kyun’, added.

The singer’s father died on 12 June, 2014, whereas his mom Archana Mahanta handed away closing yr on August 27.

The video, that comprises feeble Assamese film actor Arun Nath and Audrey Hatiborgohain, depicts the handle chronicle of an aged couple.

The chronicle and route of the video is by Bedant.