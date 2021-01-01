Para table tennis player Bhavina Patel: Tokyo Paralympics: Para table tennis player Bhavana Patel defeated Borislava Rankovic to reach the semifinals

Ben Patel became the first Indian table tennis player to reach the Paralympic semifinals, defeating Borislava Perich Rankov of Serbia 11-5, 11-6 and 11-7 in the women’s singles class 4 at the Tokyo Games. It was never easy to beat the world number two, but Bhavinaben did it.

To date, no Indian has reached the semi-finals. Patel, 34, had beaten Brazil’s Joyce de Oliveira to win the last 16. The match was decided 12-10, 13-11 and 11-6.



“My coach told me to play close to the opponent’s body and I did,” he said after the match. Earlier, India’s table tennis player Sonalben Manubhai Patel was ruled out after losing both matches in the group.