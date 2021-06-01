Parallel Space – Multi Accounts 4.0.9087 APK for Android – Download



Parallel Space is one of the top-ranked tools on Android. It helps users to log in to multiple accounts on the same device. It also protects user privacy by making apps invisible on the device with the Incognito Installation feature.

Parallel space creates a virtual space that is completely independent and separate from your device. However, this app requests a huge number of permissions because it needs them for each app used on it. Moreover, users are able to customize the themes of their cloned apps to style their own space. This app enables the integration of customizable themes of the cloned apps to stand out from everyone else other than simultaneous access. It includes a theme store with a comprehensive list for users. They can assert different styles to their device’s apps within a tap. Head over to the parallel space blog for more customization and informative articles about this app.

Use of Parallel Space

If you want to use two accounts of apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger, or Skype then Parallel Space is a perfect app for you. Its performance is way better than other similar apps. You can log onto multiple accounts of your desired app at the same time on one device. Parallel space data from both accounts won’t interfere with each other. Users can quickly switch between accounts by simply tapping the app’s switching function for effective management across accounts.

Incognito Installation protects user privacy to make apps invisible on the device. Any personal apps are hidden from prying eyes as they are kept in Parallel Space’s secret space. You can also add a security lock to protect privacy. When it comes to memory space, battery capacity, and data usage, the app doesn’t consume much device resources. Just over 20MB. Not only that, this application doesn’t require root privileges.