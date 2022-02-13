Paralyzed men begin walking again after spinal cord implant: study



New research and technology speak volumes about hope for paralyzed people.

Researchers in three completely paralyzed men using the epidural electrical stimulation system quickly recovered motor function, according to a new study published Nature’s medicine .

“Thanks to this technology, we have been able to target people with the most severe spinal cord injuries, which means clinically complete spinal cord injuries with no sensation and no movement in the legs,” said lead author Dr. Gregor Courtin, professor at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Uni. Hospital Lausanne and the University of the University of Neuroscience and Neurotechnology Lausanne .

Although there is no connection between the brain and limbs after a spinal cord injury, past studies have shown that even patients with a “complete” injury may have some connection that still works, Medscape .

Although recent 2018 studies have shown promise in treating chronic pain in spinal cord patients using stimulators, the technology has very limited scope to target all areas of the spine involved in foot and trunk movement control. Added .

Usually in patients without spinal cord injury, the spinal nerves use signals to communicate with the brain to move the legs, but after a spinal cord injury, the nerve signals are too weak to make movement, according to the BBC. Report .

The study noted that the study included a paddle-shaped device embedded with electrodes to stimulate nerve signals to allow a patient to walk, with the electrodes attached to a neurostimulator that sits under the abdominal skin. The paper.

Three men aged 29 to 41 took part in the study, who suffered a spinal cord injury from a motorcycle collision several years before entering the study so researchers knew their injuries were stable. Medscape .

The news outlet further noted that participants then used a tablet that interacted with the implanted device to perform any activity they wanted, such as walking or standing.

But Dr. Peter J. Grahan, an assistant professor at the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and the Department of Neurological Surgery, author of a 2018 study on pain using stimulators at the Mayo Clinic, told Medscape that although the research technology is “a huge step forward,” Raises questions about Walking .

“They say that independent action or walking is restored on the first day, but graphs show that the first day’s function supports more than 60% of their body weight when they are taking these steps,” Grahan said. Says .

All three men were able to take up to 300 independent steps, but within days of starting spinal stimulation, with the help of the body, Paper .

One of the participants, Michelle Rocati, who was paralyzed without any feeling in her legs after a motorbike accident, said, “I get up, where I can walk happily, I can walk up stairs – it’s almost normal Life ”

After receiving a spinal implant in August 2020, he was able to walk with body support within a day of stimulation, which was 11 days after the procedure, according to STAT .

“I see improvement every day,” he said Added .

Ilan Sivanesan, director of neuromodulation at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine’s Division of Pain Medicine, told STAT because it is a more invasive method of implanting a paddle device than a normal spinal stimulator, for which surgeons only need to implant a number of needles. Which is able to apply easily Treatment ”

Also, since it is necessary to implant at least six centimeters of healthy spinal electrodes under the traumatic injury, not all paralyzed patients are eligible for this procedure. Medscape .

“Individuals have a huge variability in spinal anatomy. That’s why it’s important for each individual to study individually and to have specific models to be specific,” said Dr. Jocelyn Bloch, co-author and associate professor at the University of Lausanne. And University Hospital Lausanne .

Courtine further warns that the study technology is not a cure for patients with spinal cord injuries as it would require spinal regeneration, which current stem cell research is trying to address, but is only in its infancy. BBC .

