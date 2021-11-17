Param Bir Singh declared as fugitive Mumbai Police could not find its own former commissioner

A Mumbai court on Wednesday declared IPS officer Parambir Singh a fugitive in an extortion case. The court took this decision on non-appearance despite the issue of continuous summons. Let us inform that on the allegations of Parambir, the CBI investigation was started against the Home Minister of Maharashtra. Singh has been given an ultimatum of 30 days, if he does not appear before the court within this period, action will be taken to confiscate his property.

Mumbai Police could not find its own former commissioner: The Mumbai Police Crime, which is probing the case, had requested the Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Singh to be “an absconder”, saying he was not traceable even after a non-bailable warrant was issued against him. could be installed.

What will happen now: Under Section 82 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, upon publication of the proclamation by the court, the accused would have been required to appear if the warrant issued against him had not been served. After the proclamation under section 83 is published, the court can order the confiscation of the property of the accused.

Two more officers declared abscondingFormer Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waje is also an accused in the case registered at Goregaon police station. Besides Parambir Singh, co-accused Vinay Singh and Riyaz Bhatti have also been declared ‘absconding’ by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate SB Bhajipale.

Real estate developer and hotelier Bimal Agarwal had alleged that the accused extorted Rs 9 lakh from him for not raiding the restaurant twice more. He had claimed that these incidents took place between January 2020 and March 2021. Following Agarwal’s complaint, a case was registered against the six accused under sections 384 and 385 (both relating to extortion) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

A case of recovery is also registered against Singh in Thane. Singh was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner in March 2021 following Waje’s arrest in the case.