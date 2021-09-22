Paramount Plus announces new streaming bundle with Showtime

Paramount Plus today announced that it is launching a new streaming bundle for both its ad-supported and premium tiers that includes Showtime.

Paramount Plus offers two subscription options: an Essentials plan with limited ads for $5 per month and an ad-free Premium plan for $10 per month. ViacomCBS’s Showtime is offering the bundle at a special introductory price of $10 per month and $13 per month, respectively.

Like other services looking to entice customers by offering limited free-to-stream content or low promotional prices, for example, Paramount Plus hopes the package will help it win over new customers. Tom Ryan, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Streaming, said the company hopes “the competitively priced bundle will only expand the reach of both services.”

To be clear, it’s a pretty good deal—at least at the bundle’s promotional price. Showtime’s own ad-free streaming service costs $11 per month after a 30-day trial period. However, it is not clear how much the bundle will cost after the initial charge. A spokesperson said the post-promo would be announced later.

In any event, if you’ve been paying for Paramount Plus and want to swipe Showtime at a much steeper discount, now’s your chance.