Paramus, N.J. Store Worker Thwarts Would-Be Robber – Gadget Clock

PARAMUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A store clerk fought back against a would-be robber in New Jersey and it was all caught on camera.

Security video inside The Suit Store outlet on Route 4 in Paramus shows the suspect walking in on Monday morning and handing a plastic bag to a worker. He then demands cash and indicates he’s armed with a gun.

The worker is seen handing over cash from the register and later taking down the suspect.

“He didn’t brandish the weapon, so as soon as I felt there was an opportunity to subdue him, that’s what I did,” store worker Sam Haobsh said.

“We’re happy with the outcome. It’s not something that we would recommend anybody doing. It’s not worth it, but he did do a fantastic job,” Paramus Police Det. Dan Cullen said.

The worker, who is trained in mixed-martial arts, was not hurt.

The 29-year-old suspect was charged with robbery and gun possession.