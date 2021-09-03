Paras Chhabra Mahira Sharma Siddharth Shukla: Paras and Mahira Cemetery Video: A video has surfaced on social media. In it you can see Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Jankumar Sanu, Prince Narula, Yuvik Chaudhary and Naina Singh running.

Popular actor of TV industry Siddharth Shukla has given a big shock to his fans by saying goodbye to the world. No one can believe that Siddharth Shukla is no longer with them. Siddharth Shukla was cremated on Friday. Family, friends and business people had come to pay their last respects to Siddharth Shukla. At the time of Siddhartha Shukla’s funeral, some people could not reach on time, so it took a lot of effort to pay their last respects.

Siddharth Shukla was cremated at Oshiwara Cemetery in Mumbai. To control the growing crowd of fans, the main gate of the cemetery was closed by the police to prevent the crowd from entering. At the same time, when all the friends of Siddharth Shukla arrived late, they had to hurry to get inside. A video has surfaced on social media. In it you can see Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Jan Kumar Sanu, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary and Naina Singh running.





At the same time, Bhojpuri star Sambhana Seth along with her husband Avinash Dwivedi reached for the last darshan of Siddharth Shukla. A scuffle broke out with Mumbai Police at Avinash Dwivedi Cemetery. Several videos of the incident have also surfaced, in which the clash between the police and Avinash Dwivedi can be clearly seen. Meanwhile, Sambhala Seth can be seen turning red with rage and getting angry at the Mumbai police.

Siddharth Shukla passed away at the age of 40 on Thursday. He was later born in a postmortem at Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. Siddharth Shukla’s body was to be laid to rest at the Celebration Club. But the event was canceled due to hospital delays. Siddharth Shukla’s body was taken directly from the hospital to the cemetery for burial.