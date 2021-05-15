Parasite director Bong Joon Ho to explore sea creatures in first animated movie

Oscar-a hit South Korean director Bong Joon Ho has finalised his subsequent movie that may perchance perchance additionally simply mark his debut inside the animation world. He goes to clarify a Korean animation movie, showcasing a drama between deep-sea creatures and human beings. He’ll invent the enterprise in affiliation with the native VFX manufacturing house 4th Ingenious Celebration. Earlier, the two had collaborated on tasks esteem The Host, Snowpiercer, and Okja.

The sharp movie will begin as soon as Ho completes the stay-movement English language movie he is inside the in the meantime engaged on. It’s miles a drama mainly primarily based fully fully on an proper match that occurred in 2016. Revealing extra minute print in regards to the enterprise, Ho mentioned, “Little question I gained’t know until I include the script, nevertheless it definitely has to be place half inside the UK and half inside the US”.

As per Present Day-to-day, Ho has been engaged on this animation enterprise since 2018. He moreover carried out the script in January this 12 months.

Ho himself had revealed about these films on the on the encourage of the scenes of the 2020 Oscars. For the animation movie, he had educated that that can also be a Korean movie with the story place in Seoul and may maintain points of stress and motion.

As for the 4th inventive event, the agency had earlier labored on VFX for films equal to Outdated Boy, Stoker, and The Handmaiden. It’s mainly primarily based fully fully in Seoul with branches in Busan and Beijing.

Bong Joon Ho gained the Oscar Best Director award for the Korean-language thriller Parasite in 2020. The movie gained three extra awards alongside facet Best Picture, Lengthy-established Screenplay, and World Characteristic Movie. At some degree of the pandemic, Ho partnered with Adam McKay for HBO’s television sequence mainly primarily based fully fully on Parasite.