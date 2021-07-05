Parchisi STAR 1.88.1 APK for Android – Download



Parchisi STAR online is the digital form of your classic board game. You can play this game with your friends and family while maintaining social distancing in this pandemic year. Not only that you can chat in real-time to increase the fun and spend time with each other while maintaining the social distancing norms.

This game takes its main basic rules from Ludo Star and a bit of style from the Spanish game Parcheesi. Perfect for those who want to try something new other than the Ludo board game. The rules are the same and so is the way you play the game and move your pieces around the board. Keep on reading to learn more about the Parchisi STAR board game.

Download and Play Parchisi STAR

If you have played the Ludo Game then understanding this format of the game won’t be difficult. But for those who are new, the goal is to move all of your pieces to the home before anyone else. You can have 2 – 4 players in a single match. Each player rolls the dice and waits for a six to add thier piece to the game board.

The nature of this game depends on luck and the roll of the dice so getting all of your pieces out and past the others’ won’t be easy. There are 5 game modes available. Such as One-on-One, Team-Up, 4-Player, Play with Friends, and Play Offline. You can create a guest account but log in with Facebook.

This way you can connect with FB friends who play the game, and you will have someone online to play with. After you have chosen the game mode, you can bet a set portion of your gold and choose either the Classic or Spanish rules. Betting gold determines the reward. While playing, you can send pop-up messages and emojis to communicate.

Download the game now by clicking on the download button above. Participate in the games weekly league to win big rewards or open the daily chest for lots of coins. Rate and review the game down below.