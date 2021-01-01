Pardeep Narwal Pro Kabaddi League: Pro Kabaddi League season eight sold more than 190 players for Rs 48 crore

In the eighth season auction of the Pro Kabaddi League in December, 12 franchise teams bought more than 190 players for around Rs 48.22 crore and used 10 ‘Final Bid Match’ (FBM) cards.

Raider Pardeep Narwal became the most expensive player in the history of PKL, which was bought by UP Warriors for Rs 1.65 million. Siddharth Desai was retained by the Telugu Titans for Rs 13 million.



Rahul Chaudhary, on the other hand, will now play for the Pune platoon, while Tamil Thalaivas bought Raider Manjit from the Pune platoon for Rs 92 lakh. Category A all-rounder Rohit Gulia was bought by Haryana Steelers for Rs 83 lakh, while his original price was Rs 25 lakh.

Jaipur Pink Panthers bought Raider Arjun Deshwal for Rs 96 lakh. 10 new young players were sold at auction.