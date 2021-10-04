Parenting Done Right: Hand-picked Chore Ideas For Your Child
Whether you’re a single parent or a family that houses multiple children, parenting always proves to be a tedious task. Allotting chores from an early age induces a sense of responsibility in children and carves for them an independent future pathway.
It should be taken into consideration that chores should be assigned with respect to the child’s age.
Considering safety hazards, these hand-picked chores will prove to be the perfect set of chores for your child. Many of these chores will require minor assistance whereas some of them may demand constant supervision.
Ages 2-3 (Toddlers)
This stage is perhaps the hardest. Toddlers require a lot of time and effort to master an ability. They also require constant supervision.
It is a great idea to apply the ‘tell, show, do’ method before expecting them to learn the gist of the chore.
- Dusting around the house
- Washing vegetables and fruits
- Putting toys back into their baskets after playing
- Putting away dirty clothes into the laundry basket
- Help fill the bird feeder or a pet’s bowl
- Wipe away any spills
- Sort books according to size or color
Ages 4-5 (Preschoolers)
Now that your babies have finally hopped out of the toddler stage and are soon to attend school, it is best to incorporate all the chores that they were performing earlier along with the ones mentioned below.
Yet again, supervision is always a good idea.
- Watering plants
- Loading and unloading plastic dishes out of a dishwasher
- Washing plastic dishes
- Putting clothes in the cupboard
- Vacuum away any fallen bread crumbs
- Cleaning and clearing the table after meals
- Fixing themselves a small snack such as cereal
- Fetch mails or newspapers
Ages 6-8 (Elementary School Kids)
Elementary school kids start grasping concepts and learn things relatively quickly. Some of these chores may not even require supervision.
- Folding or hanging clean clothes
- Sorting the wardrobe
- Helping collect the garbage from the trash can
- Sweeping and vacuuming under supervision
- Helping washing the car
- Raking leaves from the lawn
- Keeping the bedroom neat and tidy
- Answering phone calls under supervision
- Fixing a quick snack such as a sandwich or toast
- Maintaining oral hygiene
- Showering daily
Ages 9-11 (Advanced Elementary School Kids)
Children in this age set start acquiring maturity and sensibility. Many of these chores may not require supervision.
Include all the chores mentioned above along with the ones suggested below.
- Helping prepare meals
- Peeling vegetables with a safety guard
- Cleaning the bathroom and toilet
- Emptying the garbage can and replacing it with a new bag
- Shoveling the snow
- Loading the dishwasher
- Taking care of the garden
- Walking the dog
- Mopping the floor
- Helping pack the lunch
- Organizing groceries in the kitchen
- Washing the dishes after meals
Ages 12-14 and above (Middle School Kids)
Middle school children are smart and may even prove to be useful helpers. Parents at this stage are mostly relaxed and happy, now that they finally start witnessing the results of all their hard work and tedious parenting duties.
- Cleaning the bathtubs
- Bake and cook fairly simple meals under supervision
- Using the washing machine under supervision
- Learning the principles of gardening and maintaining a lawn
- Help babysit younger siblings
- Mowing the lawn
- Ironing clothes
- Changing bed sheets every week
- Wiping the windows clean
- Sort out recycling products
- Wipe kitchen counters and stovetops under supervision
Quick Tricks And Tips To Help You In Your Parenting Journey
1. Be Patient
Remember, they’re only kids. It may get frustrating at one point to teach them the same thing over and over, but one must always remember that it’s a part of parenting and will soon make the child independent.
2. Give Them Time
Learning and adapting to new duties is just as hard as any school work. Applying good teaching strategies is the way to tackle this.
It’s best to apply the infamous ‘tell-show-do’ method to help the child understand and perform the task assigned to him/her. Even if it takes a great deal of time for them to execute the job, it’s totally worth it.
3. Work As A Team
A lot of times, it may not be appropriate to leave the child unsupervised to complete the chore, especially in the early stages. Working as a team is the best approach.
You may have to stay with your child and keep correcting their mistakes till they finally get the gist of it.
4. Reward Your Child
Some chores may prove to be very dull and boring for the child. In such cases, it is best to give your children a motive such as a bar of chocolate or even a dollar bill. Sometimes rewarding may even be in the form of approval; allowing your child to visit their friend’s place is also a good rewarding strategy.
5. Avoid Nagging
Oftentimes, the child becomes rebellious and blatantly refuses to own to any household chores. This is mostly the result of constant nagging and yelling.
Even at an early age, it is important to consider the child’s self-esteem and respect.
Words Of Wisdom
Teaching your kids the right chores at the right time has a lot of benefits. Inducing a sense of management and responsibility are just a few of the benefits.
The real benefits are reaped when your children grow old enough and set out for college where they require basic survival skills. Starting this process early caters to the grooming and civilization of a child.
