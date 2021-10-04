Parenting Done Right: Hand-picked Chore Ideas For Your Child



Last Updated on October 4, 2021

Whether you’re a single parent or a family that houses multiple children, parenting always proves to be a tedious task. Allotting chores from an early age induces a sense of responsibility in children and carves for them an independent future pathway.

It should be taken into consideration that chores should be assigned with respect to the child’s age.

Considering safety hazards, these hand-picked chores will prove to be the perfect set of chores for your child. Many of these chores will require minor assistance whereas some of them may demand constant supervision.

Ages 2-3 (Toddlers)

This stage is perhaps the hardest. Toddlers require a lot of time and effort to master an ability. They also require constant supervision.

It is a great idea to apply the ‘tell, show, do’ method before expecting them to learn the gist of the chore.

Dusting around the house

Washing vegetables and fruits

Putting toys back into their baskets after playing

Putting away dirty clothes into the laundry basket

Help fill the bird feeder or a pet’s bowl

Wipe away any spills

Sort books according to size or color

Ages 4-5 (Preschoolers)

Now that your babies have finally hopped out of the toddler stage and are soon to attend school, it is best to incorporate all the chores that they were performing earlier along with the ones mentioned below.

Yet again, supervision is always a good idea.

Watering plants

Loading and unloading plastic dishes out of a dishwasher

Washing plastic dishes

Putting clothes in the cupboard

Vacuum away any fallen bread crumbs

Cleaning and clearing the table after meals

Fixing themselves a small snack such as cereal

Fetch mails or newspapers

Ages 6-8 (Elementary School Kids)

Elementary school kids start grasping concepts and learn things relatively quickly. Some of these chores may not even require supervision.

Folding or hanging clean clothes

Sorting the wardrobe

Helping collect the garbage from the trash can

Sweeping and vacuuming under supervision

Helping washing the car

Raking leaves from the lawn

Keeping the bedroom neat and tidy

Answering phone calls under supervision

Fixing a quick snack such as a sandwich or toast

Maintaining oral hygiene

Showering daily

Ages 9-11 (Advanced Elementary School Kids)

Children in this age set start acquiring maturity and sensibility. Many of these chores may not require supervision.

Include all the chores mentioned above along with the ones suggested below.

Helping prepare meals

Peeling vegetables with a safety guard

Cleaning the bathroom and toilet

Emptying the garbage can and replacing it with a new bag

Shoveling the snow

Loading the dishwasher

Taking care of the garden

Walking the dog

Mopping the floor

Helping pack the lunch

Organizing groceries in the kitchen

Washing the dishes after meals

Ages 12-14 and above (Middle School Kids )

Middle school children are smart and may even prove to be useful helpers. Parents at this stage are mostly relaxed and happy, now that they finally start witnessing the results of all their hard work and tedious parenting duties.

Cleaning the bathtubs

Bake and cook fairly simple meals under supervision

Using the washing machine under supervision

Learning the principles of gardening and maintaining a lawn

Help babysit younger siblings

Mowing the lawn

Ironing clothes

Changing bed sheets every week

Wiping the windows clean

Sort out recycling products

Wipe kitchen counters and stovetops under supervision

Quick Tricks And Tips To Help You In Your Parenting Journey

1. Be Patient

Remember, they’re only kids. It may get frustrating at one point to teach them the same thing over and over, but one must always remember that it’s a part of parenting and will soon make the child independent.

2. Give Them Time

Learning and adapting to new duties is just as hard as any school work. Applying good teaching strategies is the way to tackle this.

It’s best to apply the infamous ‘tell-show-do’ method to help the child understand and perform the task assigned to him/her. Even if it takes a great deal of time for them to execute the job, it’s totally worth it.

3. Work As A Team

A lot of times, it may not be appropriate to leave the child unsupervised to complete the chore, especially in the early stages. Working as a team is the best approach.

You may have to stay with your child and keep correcting their mistakes till they finally get the gist of it.

4. Reward Your Child

Some chores may prove to be very dull and boring for the child. In such cases, it is best to give your children a motive such as a bar of chocolate or even a dollar bill. Sometimes rewarding may even be in the form of approval; allowing your child to visit their friend’s place is also a good rewarding strategy.

5. Avoid Nagging

Oftentimes, the child becomes rebellious and blatantly refuses to own to any household chores. This is mostly the result of constant nagging and yelling.

Even at an early age, it is important to consider the child’s self-esteem and respect.

Words Of Wisdom

Teaching your kids the right chores at the right time has a lot of benefits. Inducing a sense of management and responsibility are just a few of the benefits.

The real benefits are reaped when your children grow old enough and set out for college where they require basic survival skills. Starting this process early caters to the grooming and civilization of a child.