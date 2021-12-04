Parents of Michigan Shooting Suspect Arrested, Police Say
Parents of a Michigan teenage boy were arrested Saturday morning after police said four classmates were shot dead in the hall of Oxford High School in suburban Detroit.
James and Jennifer Crumbley were arrested in the basement of a Detroit building when police received a tip-off that their car had been spotted. He was arrested a day after he was charged with involuntary manslaughter and fled the city.
Authorities say the couple were charged after their son, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, allegedly fired at them using a handgun his parents had bought for him.
On Friday, Karen D. McDonald’s, Auckland County attorney’s office, said Crumbley was guilty of one of the deadliest school shootings of the year because he admitted to handguns ignoring clear indications that his son was on the verge of violence.
Law enforcement officials said the parents went missing Friday afternoon and were being searched by the county’s Ferrari-apprehension team, FBI agents and the United States Marshal.
“They can’t escape their area in this tragedy,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement.
The couple was apprehended after someone spotted their vehicle and called police, officials said.
“Yes, they’re both in jail and they’re going to Auckland County Jail soon,” Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe told the Detroit Free Press. “Detroit PD and all the other agencies that assisted.”
He was found in a building in a nearby industrial area where his car was found and was arrested around 1:45 a.m., police said.
“The owner of the building came and saw the car in the back parking lot, he knew it wasn’t there, he went to check,” Mr. McCabe told the Free Press.
