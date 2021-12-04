Parents of Michigan Shooting Suspect Arrested, Police Say

Parents of a Michigan teenage boy were arrested Saturday morning after police said four classmates were shot dead in the hall of Oxford High School in suburban Detroit.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were arrested in the basement of a Detroit building when police received a tip-off that their car had been spotted. He was arrested a day after he was charged with involuntary manslaughter and fled the city.

Authorities say the couple were charged after their son, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, allegedly fired at them using a handgun his parents had bought for him.

On Friday, Karen D. McDonald’s, Auckland County attorney’s office, said Crumbley was guilty of one of the deadliest school shootings of the year because he admitted to handguns ignoring clear indications that his son was on the verge of violence.