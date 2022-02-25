Parents of teen charged in school shooting to stand trial



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A judge on Thursday ordered the parents of a 15-year-old boy accused of killing four students at his Michigan High School to face trial on charges of involuntary manslaughter.

Rochester Hills District Court Judge Julie Nicholson said at the end of the preliminary examination of Jennifer and James Crumble that she had received enough evidence to send their case to the Circuit Court.

They have been charged with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a gun used in the shooting. The couple has also been accused of failing to intervene if they show signs of emotional distress at home and at school.

Ethan Crombley has been charged with first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, terrorism and possession of a gun during the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit. In addition to the four students killed, six other students and a teacher were injured.

Ethan Crombley has detailed plans to “stalk, rape, torture” and “kill” female classmates, prosecutors say.

The gun used in the shooting was given to Ethan Crombley as an early Christmas gift, prosecutors said.

“The court found that the deaths of four victims could have been avoided if James and Jennifer Crumble had used common care and perseverance in their son’s care,” Nicholson said.

Nicholson said prosecutors showed Ethan Crombley presented a danger to the community and that “that danger was obvious to a common mind.” Evidence shows that Ethan Crombley was a “troubled young man” and his parents knew it, he said.

“But they bought a gun that he believed belonged to him,” Nicholson added.

Crombley’s attorneys insisted the couple did not know their son planned the attack and did not find the gun in their home easily, but Oakland County Prosecutor Karen MacDonald said Thursday that Ethan Crombley had reached out to his parents for help.

And when no help was forthcoming, the impending problem was predictable, he said.

“You’re allowed to be a terrible parent,” McDonald said. “If it were all this, we wouldn’t be here.”

Scott Peterson’s new trial ‘Strawberry Shortcake’ survives

Oxford High School counselor Ethan Crombley testified Thursday that he told the teen’s parents on the morning of the shooting that he believed their son was threatening himself and needed mental health care.

“I said as soon as possible, if possible today,” Shawn Hopkins said. But, she testified, Jennifer Crombley told him, “Today was not an option because they had to go back to work.”

“I didn’t want Ethan to be home alone,” Hopkins added.

On the morning of the shooting, Ethan’s parents were called to the school and confronted with his paintings, which included a handgun and the words: “Thoughts will not stop. Help me.” Authorities said parents refused to take him home after the 13-minute meeting.

“I wrote a pass to Ethan back in class,” Hopkins continued. “I told him, ‘I just want you to know that I care about you.’ I don’t remember saying goodbye to them (to Ethan). “

George Floyd’s Death: Former Minnesota Police Officers Convicted of Infringing Floyd’s Rights

Earlier on Thursday, defense attorneys asked Oakland County Sheriff’s Detective Edward Wagrowski if he thought Jennifer and James Crumble were aware of their son’s plans to shoot.

Jennifer Crombley’s attorney, Shannon Smith, said videos and texts between Ethan and her friend Brady in August invited Ethan to a gun and Brady to a gun range.

“The friend is saying something like ‘OK. Now pull the trigger.’

“Ethan responds to how his father left the gun but Ethan knows the safety of the gun so it’s not a problem. And then he says: ‘Now, it’s time to shoot at school. JK JK JK JK,'” Smith said.

“This conversation existed between Ethan and his friend, but there is no such conversation between Ethan and his mother or Ethan and his father?” Smith asked, to which Wagorsky replied “no.”

“The element that the prosecution can never prove in this case is that Jennifer Crumble or James Crumble knew their son was going to shoot at a school,” Smith said in his concluding statement.

But prosecutors have hinted at a disconnect between Ethan and his parents, including texts written to his friend where he talks about his “dark side.”

In a text on April 5, 2021, Ethan writes: ‘Now my mother thinks I’m addicted. Like she thinks that’s why I’m always so crazy and sad because I take drugs, and she thinks Not about my mental health, “said Mark Kist, assistant prosecutor. “And then he wrote: ‘They make me feel like I’m the problem.'”

The day before the shooting, the school left a voicemail for Jennifer Crombley informing her that a teacher was concerned that Ethan was searching for ammunition online using her phone.

A computer crime investigator at the sheriff’s office testified in the couple’s Feb. 8 initial test that he later asked his son in a textbook that he “at least” showed a picture of a gun to school officials that parents gave Ethan as their first Christmas present.

Crumbley remains in jail on a 500,000 bond. The lawsuit against them is highly unusual because parents are rarely held responsible for juvenile delinquency shootings in public schools.

Last month, Ethan Crombley’s attorneys filed a madness defense notice.

He is being held in solitary confinement in a room at the Oakland County Jail Clinic to prevent him from seeing or hearing adult inmates. Defense attorneys want to transfer him to a juvenile facility, but prosecutors say he would create a potential risk of harm to the safety of other juveniles.

A judge at Oakland County Circuit Court said during a hearing for Ethan Crumble on Tuesday that he expects the court to rule on whether the juvenile will remain in the juvenile detention center or relocate to the county’s Children’s Village early next week.