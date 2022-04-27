Parents of Trevor Reed speak to media, raise health concerns following his release



The parents of recently released marine veteran Trevor Reed have expressed concern over their son’s health following his release from a Russian prison.

The United States and Russia exchanged detainees on Wednesday, Trevor Reed – a veteran Marine prisoner in Moscow – for a Russian pilot and drug trafficker who is spending time in the United States, a senior U.S. official told the Associated Press.

Joey and Paula Reid spoke to reporters outside their home on Wednesday, revealing that they spoke with their son for a few minutes while traveling by plane from Russia.

Paula Reid said they would probably not see Trevor on Wednesday, and her mother was “panic-stricken” at the thought that her son might stay in Russia for the summer. The pair then asked for privacy.

“She looks terrible to us,” said Joey Reid. “As her parents we know she’s not good looking. She’s very thin, weird walking.”

Reeds insisted that medical personnel were on the plane with him and were examining him thoroughly.

“We want to make sure he is in good health,” the family added, adding that he would probably return to a military hospital.

The family issued a statement on Wednesday morning thanking various personalities and politicians involved in the release of their son from a Russian prison.

The family thanked Montel Williams for providing a platform for their preacher, Jonathan Franks, to tell the story of Trevor and to inform the public about his case. They said “no one worked harder or contributed more than John to bring Trevor home.”

Reeds also thanked officials such as President Biden, Ambassador John Sullivan and Congressman August Fluger, R-Texas, for their work.

The Reeds asked if the public would respect their privacy when they pick the next few days and what to do next with their son after his return.

“While we understand Trevor’s interest in the story – and as he prepares to tell his own story – we will respectfully ask for some privacy when we address the myriad health problems caused by his messy condition. In his Russian Gulag,” the statement added. Has done.

The family highlights the plight of families in similar situations, such as the Huilan family, whose son Paul Huilan has been in Russian custody for more than three years.