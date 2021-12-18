Parents of woman killed in love triangle involving NYPD officer in Brooklyn speak out



BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) — The parents of a young woman killed in an apparent love triangle involving an off-duty NYPD officer spoke out for the first time Friday, expressing both their sorrow and demand for justice.

Officer Yvonne Wu is charged with murder in the death of 24-year-old Jamie Liang, who was involved in a relationship with Wu’s ex-girlfriend, who was also shot but survived.

“Jamie was just 24 years old,” Liang’s father, Ying Ling, said. “She had a bright future ahead of her. She loved life, she got a big heart, she loved everyone. Twenty-four years old.”

Ling will never get to see his daughter fulfill her dreams. In about a year, she would have graduated from NYU dental school.

But for her parents, that is a version of the future now shattered to pieces.

“She always wanted to make me proud, and I’m always proud of her,” Ling said. “Jamie, ever since she was a baby, she was so good. I never had to worry about her.”

When police responded to the 23-year-old ex-girlfriend’s Bensonhurst home in October, they say Officer Wu was outside and confessed she had shot someone, seemingly in a jealous rage.

“The police department never should have allowed her to keep her gun when they knew she was emotionally destroyed about this breakup,” family attorney Sanford Rubenstein said.

Liang’s family intends to seek civil damages over how they say the department supervised Wu.

A spokesperson from the city’s Law Department responded in a statement.

“Our hearts go out to the families who suffered terribly from a tragedy that left one person dead and another seriously wounded,” the statement read. “The case is under investigation by both the office of the New York State Attorney General and NYPD. Officer Wu has been charged in this case. We will review the civil matter if one is filed.”

Wu has been suspended from the police department without pay.

