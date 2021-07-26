Parents paid true tribute to Shershah, who destroyed Pakistan in the Kargil war with moist eyes, said a heart touching thing, Shershaah trailer captain vikram batra parents said its real tribute

New Delhi. History is witness that whenever the war between India and Pakistan has come to the fore, our Jabaz Army has always shown the courage to beat Pakistan on the battlefield. Whose living eg. It was seen 22 years ago today during the Kargil war on 26 July 1999. In this war, Indian battlefields had hoisted the tricolor while piling up Pakistani soldiers disguised as infiltrators, in the midst of which Captain Vikram Batra of the Commander Delta Company also took command.

Read More:- Professional players from Deepika Padukone to Aamir Khan, if not for actors, they would have brought laurels to the country with sports

To capture Point 4875 peak, he attacked the enemy with great fear and killed four in a one-on-one fight. After facing all the troubles that came after this, while saving the lives of his comrades, he captured this peak and hoisted the tricolor. After this, Captain Vikram Batra announced his victory through radio from this peak. But during the face-to-face fight with the enemies, Captain Vikram Batra got Veergati due to the wounds on his body.

Read More:- These Bollywood stars have sung the hearts of the fans with great songs, from Sonakshi Sinha to Anil Kapoor

Remembering his heroic saga, the trailer of the film ‘Shershaah’ made on him has been launched yesterday i.e. on Sunday. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The trailer of this film was launched by the team of the film along with Indian Army personnel and CDS General Vipin Rawal in Dras, Kargil just a day before Kargil Day. This film will show the valor saga of Captain Vikram Batra who sacrificed for the country in Kargil.

Captain Vikram Batra’s brother was present on this occasion, but the old eyes of his parents could not become a part of their son’s program. Even today they have not been able to forget the wounds given 22 years ago. However, after watching the trailer of the film, he has said that the film is a true tribute to a soldier. It is a matter of privilege for every parent to have such a son.

Vikram Batra’s parents said that this film is a true tribute to the soldiers on behalf of all those parents, who sacrificed their lives for the country and for their valor, people across the world including Pakistan continue to celebrate their heroism. miss.