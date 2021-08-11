Parents support school mask mandates more than required vaccines, a study finds.

U.S. parents of school-aged children are more supportive of school mask requirements than mandatory coronavirus vaccines, according to a new survey. He revealed that nearly two-thirds of those parents want schools to insist on wearing masks for students, teachers and staff who have not been vaccinated.

The survey, which will be released by the Kaiser Family Foundation on Wednesday, offers a window into the thinking of American parents at the start of another complicated school year. Debates over mask warrants rage, the Biden administration is pushing for young people to get vaccinated and the Delta variant is sending more young people to hospital with Covid-19.

The survey found that 63% of parents wanted mandatory masks in schools for people who were not vaccinated. But parents’ views on immunizing their children are complicated, according to the survey, and tend to follow the partisan lines that have shaped the discussion about immunizing adults.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine received emergency clearance from the Food and Drug Administration in May for use in people 12 years of age and older. But more than half of parents of school-aged children said they still didn’t think schools should require it.