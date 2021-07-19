Paresh Rawal about comedy films in Bollywood: Special Paresh Rawal says there are not many good comedy film writers, not even producers.

After a long time, the duo of director Priyadarshan and actor Paresh Rawal, who entertained the audience in many films like ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Hungama’, ‘Hasal’, ‘Malamal Weekly’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiya’. Will be released after a long time. Season 2 ‘is back together. In this sequel to the 2003 hit film ‘Hangama’, Paresh is again in the role of Radheshyam Tiwari. The film has been screened and received a good response. In an exclusive interview with Navbharat Times, Paresh Rawal has expressed his views on comedy films being made in the current era. He says there aren’t many good comedians now and neither are those who make them.

The duo of you and Priyadarshan has always been a hit. You two have given many memorable films to the industry. How do you view this relationship?

I worked with Priyan (Priyadarshan) for the first time in 1995. It has been almost 26 years since then. It has given me the biggest hit movie of my life, which made me a star by acting as an actor. Some people become stars because of songs or music. I became a star because of a good personality, so I will always be grateful to him. He’s from a regional film, so he keeps experimenting a lot. We also get to do different characters, so it’s rewarding to work with Priyanji. He is a thoughtful director. If he is making a film of Rs 40 crore somewhere, he comes together to make a Malayalam film of Rs 1.5 crore each, which wins a national award. He works at both regional and national levels. If you are working with such a director, it is mandatory to make a profit, just listen to him quietly. Keep working under his guidance.

At that time, family comedy films used to be your couple’s identity, such as ‘Hungama’, ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Hasal’, do you believe that comedy films are being made very little now?

I think the reason is that you watch a lot of comedy on TV. With so many comedy shows coming on TV, it was a little difficult to do comedy in movies and maintain its standards. I’m talking about good humor. Stupid comedy movies keep coming. Now you have to compete in comedy with Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, so you have to work very high, very strong. These are all things. Then, we also have a shortage of good writers who understand how to write comedy films. There is also a dearth of such visionary directors.

You are working with young actors like Meezan and Pranita in this film. Your children have also stepped into the field of acting. What makes you different in this new generation?

Look, if you want to work with new people, keep your smart home, because these new people are smarter than you. More diligent. Even if you know more than you do, if you want to work with them consistently, you have to work that way. This is a very focused generation. They keep all the information that this film came here, that film came there, so it will only benefit you to be with this generation. You yourself should always be agile.

As a father and a senior artist, what advice did you give to your son Aditya?

Truth be told, those people don’t need any advice. They know what to do, what not to do. He has seen since childhood how hard his father works, how hard he works. Do good work, don’t mess with anyone, take care of work and come home, this is our attitude. That’s what he learned. With the blessing of the one above, the children settle down. They don’t need to be taught anything.

Do you have any memories of the ‘Hungama’ era during the shooting of the film? And how long did it take you to remember your character Radheshyam Tiwari?

Our friend Neeraj Bora Saheb was in the last mess, he is no more, so I missed him a lot. I missed him a lot in Ooty schedule. When the character comes to mind again, the story is different, the rest of the characters are also different. Only the director and producer are old. Whenever working in a new situation, it takes two to three times to get in tone, but if there are directors like Priya Jin, it is much easier. So, it didn’t take him long.