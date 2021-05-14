Paresh Rawal is no more? Hungama 2 actor gives a witty response to his DEATH HOAX

Paresh Rawal is no extra? Hungama 2 actor gives a witty response to his DEATH HOAX





Paresh Rawal is the newest sufferer to celeb loss of life hoaxes. It was being mentioned that the 65-year-old actor has handed away on Friday within the morning at 7 am. And earlier than the hoax may unfold like a wildfire on social media, the Hungama 2 actor debunked the reviews claiming about his loss of life. Additionally Learn – Hera Pheri 3: The script of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal’s comedian caper is locked, confirms producer Firoz Nadiadwala

The actor shared screenshot of a Twitter web page that has his picture with a condolence message in Hindi, saying that “Paresh Rawal ji, a member of the movie business has handed away at 7am on 14th Could, 2021”. Reacting to the hoax with humour, Paresh Rawal tweeted, “Sorry for the misunderstanding as I slept previous 7am…!” Additionally Learn – Paresh Rawal examined constructive for COVID-19 regardless of taking first vaccine shot

Nevertheless, followers weren’t amused by the loss of life hoax. Whereas some expressed anger, others prayed for his lengthy life. Some followers additionally shared memes that includes the actor, for tackling the faux information with humour. Additionally Learn – Shilpa Shetty romances Rajpal Yadav on Dhadkan’s theme leaving Meezan Jaafrey gaping — watch hilarious video

“Motion must be taken towards this web page. I am unable to tolerate such sorts of joke. You’re my fav sir. I pray god today won’t ever come,” commented a fan. “Sure, this is dangerous in style,” instructed one other fan. “Some respect should be proven to all of the residing legends. They cannot have extra likes n share (asTRP) by saying somebody’s loss of life. Not acceptable in civilised Society,” tweeted one other fan.

?…Sorry for the misunderstanding as I slept previous 7am …! pic.twitter.com/3m7j8J54NF — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 14, 2021

Earlier than Paresh Rawal, celebrities like Mukesh Khanna, Fortunate Ali, Nafisa Ali, Kirron Kher, Meenakshi Seshadri and Tabassum had additionally fallen prey to loss of life hoaxes within the current previous.

In March, Paresh Rawal had examined constructive for Covid-19, two weeks after taking the primary dose of the vaccine. He had tweeted to inform about his well being and requested those that have are available in contact with him prior to now few days to get themselves examined.

On the work entrance, Rawal will subsequent be seen in Hungama 2, sequel to the 2003 movie Hungama. The movie additionally stars Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaaferi and Pranitha Subhas. He will even be seen alongside Farhan Akhtar within the upcoming boxing drama Toofan. The movie directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra additionally options actress Mrunal Thakur. Toofan is scheduled for a Could 21 premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

