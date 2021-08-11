Paresh Rawal Love Story: When the actor first saw Swaroop Sampat Had said- She will become my wife

Actor Paresh Rawal has played all kinds of characters on screen. His personal life has also been very beautiful. When he was struggling, he had got Sampat as his companion. Swaroop was the daughter of the producer of the company for which Paresh Rawal used to play. When Paresh Rawal saw her for the first time, he was stunned and told his friend that she would become my wife. His friend had explained to him that she was the daughter of his producer, then Paresh Rawal had said that it does not matter if anyone has a daughter.

Paresh Rawal had mentioned his love story in Anupam Kher’s show, ‘The Anupam Kher Show’. He had told, ‘There was a festival of drama, in the year 1975. Me and Mahendra Joshi were going, we used to work in INT, so we got a pass. I saw a beautiful girl standing, wearing a sari. I told Joshi – Joshi, this girl will be my wife. Joshi said you know crazy, who is this? Where he works, she is the daughter of his boss. Bechu Bhai is the daughter of Sampath, the producer of INT.

Paresh Rawal then told his friend, ‘Whoever’s daughter, anyone’s sister, she will be my wife.’ Earlier something happened in Paresh Rawal’s life that he was desperate to hear his yes by saying his heart out in the form. He did not want him to take time and then Swaroop would get away from him.

He had told, ‘I invited him to watch the play one day. After the play he praised me and I said with a breath that I have to talk. I not only love you but also want to marry you.

When Swaroop asked Paresh Rawal for time, he had said that he did not have patience. Swaroop had said yes to marry him the very next day. Paresh Rawal had said about his marriage, ‘We got married in 1987, after 12 years. I thought that unless I earn something, what will I do by getting married?

Like Paresh Rawal, Swaroop Sampath works in films. He acted in movies like Naram Garam, Nakhuda, Saathiya, Himmatwala, Ki & Ka, Uri The Surgical Strike. She also appeared in Priyanka Chopra’s film, ‘The White Tiger’.

He has also worked in the world of TV. Swaroop gained a lot of popularity with ‘Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi’. Some of his more serials are Yeh Duniya Gajab Ki, All the Best-DD Metro, Shanti.





