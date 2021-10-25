Paresh Rawal on not being a part of Akshay Kumar OMG 2 I am the co producer of the film

Paresh Rawal will not be in the film ‘O My God’, on which it was said that he demanded more money so he did not get the film. Although Paresh Rawal is the co-producer of this film.

Actor Akshay Kumar shared a poster on Saturday and informed that he has started shooting for the sequel of ‘O My God’. Akshay is seen as Shiva in the poster. Pankaj Tripathi will also be seen with him in this film. However, Paresh Rawal is missing from this film. Paresh Rawal’s work in O My God was highly appreciated and this film is counted among his best works. Despite this, he will not be in its sequel, on which it was said that he demanded more money, so he did not get the film. Although Paresh Rawal is the co-producer of this film.

Paresh Rawal has responded in a conversation with The Quint on the gossip of leaving the film over fees. Actually he was asked, ‘Recently in a gossip column you are not doing oh my god because you asked for extra money… it is gossip.’

To this Paresh Rawal said, ‘I am the producer of the film. Even if he asked for more money, from whom did Paresh ask for more money? Meaning, from which artist did he ask for more money than any other artist?’ Paresh Rawal said during this time that there is a lot of discrimination in the film industry regarding money. The one who works hard doesn’t get paid accordingly.

Talking about Paresh Rawal’s upcoming film, he is going to be seen in the film ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’ with Rajkumar Rao, Kriti Sanon and Ratna Pathak Shah. The film will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on October 29 this year.

On the other hand, if we talk about ‘O My God 2’, Pankaj Tripathi has also started shooting for the film along with Akshay Kumar. Akshay Kumar shared a video on his social media account in which he and Pankaj Tripathi have reached Ujjain to visit Mahakal. He captioned the video, ‘The temperature of the universe, the temperature of the planet, etc. Lord of eternity, me and friend Pankaj Tripathi as signs of auspiciousness of Mahakal.’