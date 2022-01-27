Paresh Rawal said How did freedom get why it was necessary to teach better slaves people started making such comments

Actor Paresh Rawal has recently made a tweet, in which he has talked about teaching the story of being a slave of the country. With this tweet, he has been in a lot of discussion on social media.

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal is seen very active on social media. Every day he is seen posting one or the other on social media. Apart from being an actor, Paresh Rawal has also been a BJP MP. At the same time, he has made another tweet, in which he is seen talking about teaching children the story of being a slave of the country.

Paresh Rawal has recently made a tweet on his Twitter handle, due to which there is a lot of discussion on social media. He says in his tweet that it is more important to tell why the country became a slave. Paresh Rawal has written in the tweet ‘How freedom was better than teaching mili, why were slaves more important to teach’. After this tweet of his, users are giving their feedback by commenting fiercely. This tweet of Paresh is becoming very viral on social media.

Some are criticizing him on this tweet of his, while some are agreeing to his point and giving reasons. Meanwhile, while sharing a photo of a news, a user has written ‘Because of such leaders’, while another has written ‘Absolutely no one has ever paid much attention to this’.

At the same time, criticizing him, a user has written, ‘Ask yourself why Babu Bhaiya became a slave, who despite not being in the party, is still doing slavery to a party, even at that time there were such people who supported the freedom movement. Leaving them were dreaming of a Hindu Rashtra, just as you are ignoring the sticks being showered on students every day.

On the other hand someone has written ‘It is better not to write anything in the morning than to stick a forward message’. On the other hand a user jokingly said ‘When is Hera Pheri 3 releasing’.

Let us tell you, even before this, Paresh Rawal had also made a tweet regarding Corona rules, in which he wrote ‘Trains, theaters and bars and restaurants etc. are allowed to remain open with 50% capacity, but not gyms !! ! What is the logic behind this? Is it a crime to take care of your health? Is this not an essential service?’.