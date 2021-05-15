Paresh Rawal Witty Response To His Death Rumours





Mumbai: Paresh Rawal has responded to his dying rumours in a witty manner. The actor took to Twitter responding to hoaxes and wrote, “Sorry for the misunderstanding as I slept previous 7 am…!”. Additionally Learn – Paresh Rawal Assessments Constructive For Coronavirus Days After Getting First COVID-19 Vaccine Jab

Paresh Rawal’s response got here after a submit was shared on social media claiming that the actor breathed his final on Friday morning at 7 AM. This submit additionally had an image of Paresh Rawal surrounded by candles. Additionally Learn – Toofaan Teaser: Farhan Akhtar Smashes a Highly effective Punch in a Placing First Promo

🙏…Sorry for the misunderstanding as I slept previous 7am …! pic.twitter.com/3m7j8J54NF Additionally Learn – Toofan: Farhan Akhtar’s Inspirational Sports activities Drama Will get a Launch Date, Teaser to be Out on March 12 — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 14, 2021

Hera Pheri actor just isn’t the primary one who has fallen prey to dying hoaxes on social media. Just some days again even tv’s Shaktimaan aka Mukesh Khanna quashed the rumours about his dying and stated that he’s ‘completely alright’. “I’ve come right here to inform you that I’m completely alright. I used to be requested to refute these rumours and that’s what I wish to do. I’m completely alright and I’ve your blessings,” he stated. Earlier this yr, even Fortunate Ali’s dying rumours additionally went viral on social media. The singer addressed the identical and stated that he’s ‘resting at residence’. “Hello Everybody. Simply addressing the rumours. I’m alive and properly and resting in peace at residence. Haha. Hope you all are staying in and staying protected. Could God protects us all throughout this devastating time,” he wrote on social media.

In March this yr, Paresh took to social media informing his followers that he had been recognized with coronavirus, days after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

On the work entrance, Paresh Rawal will likely be subsequent seen in ‘Hungama 2’.