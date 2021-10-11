Parineeti Chopra becomes part of Suraj Barjatya’s ‘Family’ movie ‘Utchai’, she has a long star cast

The Bollywood actress has been famous for playing a variety of roles in her career so far. Now Parineeti is going to make a family superhit film for the first time with a famous filmmaker. Recently, Parineeti has announced that she will be playing the role in Suraj Badjatya’s next film (). Sharing her photos with Suraj on Instagram, Parineeti wrote, “Enthusiastic and honored to be a part of Suraj Badjatya Saran’s film. Suraj Sir is the founder of family films in India and I can’t wait to work with him on a wonderful cast. Happy Birthday Sir, Mr. Bachchan. It is a special day and a special occasion. Once again we look forward to working with Anupam Sir, Bowman Sir and Nina Madam and especially Danny Sir and Sarika Madam for the first time. Let’s start this magical journey. He has started shooting for the film with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Bowman Irani, who will later join the cast. Parineeti Chopra will be seen in another ‘Animal’ film besides ‘Uchai’. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.