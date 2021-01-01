Parineeti Chopra remembers Sushant and Ishi Shi: Sushant Singh Rajput and Ishi Shi Kapoor’s film Pure Desi Romance: ‘Pure Desi Romance’ starring Parineeti Chopra, Sushant Singh Rajput, Ishi Shi Kapoor and Vani Kapoor has completed 8 years of release.

It has been 8 years since the release of ‘Pure Desi Romance’ starring Parineeti Chopra, Sushant Singh Rajput, Ishi Shi Kapoor and Vani Kapoor. The film, directed by Manish Sharma, was released on September 6, 2013. After completing 8 years of the film, Parineet Chopra shared a social media post commemorating the late actors Ishi Shi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput.

Parineeti Chopra shared a BTS video of the movie ‘Pure Desi Romance’ from her Instagram account on Monday. In it you can see that besides Parineeti Chopra and Vani Kapoor, the late actors Ishi Shi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput are also seen. With this video he wrote, ‘Miss you Sush. Miss Yu ishi shi saheb. I miss you today Vani Kapoor also shared a video from her Instagram account.





Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020. Cancer Shi Kapoor had been battling a serious illness like cancer for 2 years. At the same time, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June 2020. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his flat.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra recently appeared in ‘The Girl on the Train’, ‘Sandeep and Pinky Farar’ and ‘Saina’. Now Parineeti Chopra will be seen in ‘Animal’ with Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is likely to release on Dussehra in 2022.