Parineeti Chopra Shares Absolutely Hot Picture In A Black Bikini, Leaves Sister Priyanka Chopra Jealous





Mumbai: Actor Parineeti Chopra took to social media sharing a completely gorgeous image from her journey to Turkey and this has left her cousin Priyanka Chopra jealous. Additionally Learn – Arjun Kapoor 2.0: Embrace The Actor Already!

Parineeti, who’s presently holidaying in Turkey shared an image by which she will be seen sitting on a seashore in a black bikini. The image is already setting the web on hearth. Sharing the image, Parineeti wrote, “I used to be doing Pranayama earlier than this picture. Okay thats a lie.” Additionally Learn – Parineeti Chopra Talks About Getting Again On Observe After a Tough Section | Sandeep Aur Pinky Farrar

World icon Priyanka Chopra took to the remark part mentioning she’s jealous of Parineeti. “I’m soooo jealous,” she wrote. Even Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra wrote, ‘Uffff’ together with a love emoji. Even Parineeti’s followers couldn’t resist however bathe love on the actor. Whereas the remark part of her publish is full of coronary heart emojis, one of many social media customers wrote, ”Omggggg🔥🔥 keep blissful at all times!!” Additionally Learn – Parineeti Chopra on Going through Sexism in Actual Life: ‘Contractors Engaged on Residence Don’t Discuss to Me Correctly As a result of I’m Lady’

In the meantime, on the work entrance, Parineeti Chopra thanked everybody for praising her work in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Saina. She talked about that the IMDb ranking for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar elevated considerably from 1 to six.3 after the film was launched on Amazon Prime Video. Throughout an Ask Me Something session on Instagram, a fan requested her if she believes in IMDb scores to which the actor replied, “The ranking for SAPF jumped from 1 to six.3 after the viewers watched it.”

Parineeti shall be subsequent seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal together with Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.