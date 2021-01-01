Parineeti Chopra Shows Her Abs: Parineeti Chopra Video: Parineeti Chopra shared her workout video.
Parineeti Chopra recently shared a throwback picture on the occasion of Rakshabandhan and wrote a beautiful note. Parineeti Chopra is seen in this picture with her brothers and she is celebrating Rakshabandhan.
On the work front, Parineeti Chopra has appeared in three recently released films, ‘Sandeep and Pinky Farar’, ‘The Girl on the Train’ and ‘Saina’. Now Parineeti Chopra will be seen in ‘Animal’ with Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.
Parineeti Chopra
