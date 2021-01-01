Parineeti Chopra Shows Her Abs: Parineeti Chopra Video: Parineeti Chopra shared her workout video.

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is one of the fit stars in the industry. She often shares her workout videos and photos on social media. Now Parineeti Chopra has shared her video. In it she is seen showing off her abs in a funny way. With this he has written a funny caption.

Parineeti Chopra shared a video on her Instagram account on Sunday. In it she is seen showing off her abs in black tight pants and a blue sports bra. Parineeti Chopra also wrote, ‘You will be happy when you do your first ab, but the trainer will say hi na jao chhore kar (singer: himself).’ Her fans have loved this video of the actress.





Parineeti Chopra recently shared a throwback picture on the occasion of Rakshabandhan and wrote a beautiful note. Parineeti Chopra is seen in this picture with her brothers and she is celebrating Rakshabandhan.



On the work front, Parineeti Chopra has appeared in three recently released films, ‘Sandeep and Pinky Farar’, ‘The Girl on the Train’ and ‘Saina’. Now Parineeti Chopra will be seen in ‘Animal’ with Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

