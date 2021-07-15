parineeti chopra took pfizer vaccine shot in london got trolled

New Delhi. Priyanka Chopra, who has played her acting skills from Bollywood to Hollywood, is in London these days. His sister and actress Parineeti Chopra is also there with him. Both are spending quality time together. Now Parineeti has got the vaccine done following the rules of Corona. The actress herself has given this information on social media. He has shared some of his pictures, which are now becoming quite viral.

Parineeti Chopra has shared some of her pictures from her social media account. She looks very happy and excited after getting the vaccine first. He has also clicked his selfie. But the third picture tells a different story. In this, she is seen lying on the couch. Because after getting the vaccine, he is having pain in his side. This picture of her has been clicked by sister Priyanka Chopra.

Got my vaccine here. Took some photos. Then reality hit. 🤣 📸 @priyankachopra. #pfizer #london. PS To all those extra smart people in the comments …. selfies get inverted. Left arm it is. pic.twitter.com/mtd7034w4A — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) July 14, 2021

Sharing the pictures, Parineeti wrote in the caption, ‘I have got my vaccination done. Some pictures have been taken. I’m in a lot of pain. The pictures were taken by Priyanka Chopra. Millions of likes have come on his pictures so far. But some people trolled him because he has gone abroad and got the vaccine. One user commented and wrote, ‘Vaccine in London and in Acting India. There is a limit of hypocrisy. A user asked him- ‘Is the vaccine not found in India.’ One user wrote, ‘They do not trust the Indian vaccine.’ One user wrote, ‘Why didn’t you take the Indian vaccine. Don’t you trust it? Celebs like you should take Indian vaccine so that others are motivated to get the vaccine.

Vaccinated in London, acting in India. Limit of hypocrisy. — DHEERAJ PANDEY (@dheeraj223192) July 14, 2021

India me vaccinee nhi mila? — Prasenjit Hazarika (@prasen_1986) July 14, 2021

Why did you not take Indian #vaccine. Is it that u dnt trust? Celebrity like u should have taken Indian made vaccine that will motivate other too to take #vaccine as a lot of people follow u. — Hell’s Angels (@AarpanPatel) July 14, 2021

Let us inform that this year three films of Parineeti Chopra have been released. Which includes Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, The Girl on the Train and Saina. However, none has got a special response from the audience. Apart from this, he has many upcoming projects. She will be seen in Text for You, Matrix 4. At the same time, he has a film based on mother Anand Sheela.