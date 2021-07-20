Parinity Chopra Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity, Boyfriend

Parinity Chopra Indian Bollywood actress who made her debut as a supporting character in the Manish Sharma movie Ladies vs Ricky Bar.. For this film, she won the National Film Award and the Filmfare Awards. Parinity Chopra Then worked in a movie like Ishq-zaade And Shudh Desi Romance..She is also associated with big brands like Nivea, Maaza, Kurukure, Wechat, Pantene, Spins, Mahindra..

Biography / Wiki:-

Real name Parinity Chopra nickname Tisha, Paris Known name Parinity Chopra Birthday October 22, 1988 Year 33 years (as of 2021) place of origin Ambala, Haryana, India Birthplace Ambala, Haryana, India Current place of residence Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Country of Citizenship Indian Profession Bollywood actress Marriage status Unmarried Boyfriend / Affair Manish Sharma (Director, Rumors)

Charit Desai (Assistant Director of Rumor) religion Hindu Zodiac Libra Eating habits Non-vegetarian

Parinity Chopra Born in Ambara Hariyana. Her father, Pawang Chopra, is a businessman and her mother, Lina Chopra, is a housewife. She didn’t want to go acting since she was a kid and always wanted to be an investment banker. She was a very hard-working kid up to the twelfth criterion and was always used to get a good rank in the class. She won the first position in SSC exams across India, Platy platyfish (President of India at that time)

Parinity Chopra After finishing her studies from London, she couldn’t get a job there due to the recession, so she returned to India and started working with her. Yash Raj Banner As a PR consultant.While she works as a personal assistant Rani Mukerji Someone who advised her to act. When she signed three film contracts with Yash Raj Films, she weighed 86 kg, but soon she lost 25 kg because of her role.Her first movie was Ladies vs Ricky Bahl Stirrer Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma.

Education, family, ethnicity, boyfriend:-

school name Ambara, Monastery of Jesus and Mary College / university Manchester Business School, Manchester, United Kingdom Educational background Honors Degree in Business, Finance and Economics Ethnicity Hindu Father’s name Pawang Chopra (Businessman) Mother’s name Lina Chopra Brother’s name Sivan Chopra, Sahaji Chopra Sister name Not applicable Spouse / husband’s name Not applicable Child (child) name none

Career / Awards and Achievements:-

Awards and achievements Big Star Entertainment Awards – Won the most entertaining actor in a Hasee Toh Phasey comedy movie FICCI Frame Excellence Honors – Won the best female debut of Ladies vs Ricky Bar Filmfare Awards- Won the best female debut of Ladies vs Ricky Bar International Indian Film Academy Awards – Star Debut of the Year-Women vs. Ricky Bar Women

Ladies vs Ricky Bar Best Supporting Actress Award National Film Awards – Special mention of Ishaqzade Stardust Awards – Win this year’s style icon Zee Cine Awards – Ladies vs Ricky Bar’s Best Women Debut

Net worth, housing, automobiles:-

Net worth $ 7 million Monthly salary / income £ 2-4 Chlore / Film Home address Flat facing the sea in Bandra, Mumbai car Audi A6 Jaguar XJL

favorite:-

Favorite food Rajma-Chawal, Kadhi Chicken, Pizza, Margarita Favorite actor Saif Ali Khan Favorite actress Rani Mukerji Favorite movie Pakeezah, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Barfi Favorite hobby Dance, singing, meditation, reading, swimming, training Favorite song Nelly’s Just Dream, Hey Baby Pitbull and T-Pain, Shakira’s Roca, Who Is It? Favorite destination Gore, London Favorite perfume Narciso Rodriguez, 212 VIP, Aqua Digio

Figures, size, height, weight:-

hair color black Eye color Brown height Feet – 5 feet 5 inches Meters – 1.65 m Centimeter – 165 cm weight Kilogram – 58 Kg Figure measurement Size – 34 Waist size – 27 inches Hip size – 35 inches Figure measurement – ​​34-27-35

