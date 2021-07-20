Parinity Chopra Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity, Boyfriend
Parinity Chopra Indian Bollywood actress who made her debut as a supporting character in the Manish Sharma movie Ladies vs Ricky Bar.. For this film, she won the National Film Award and the Filmfare Awards. Parinity Chopra Then worked in a movie like Ishq-zaade And Shudh Desi Romance..She is also associated with big brands like Nivea, Maaza, Kurukure, Wechat, Pantene, Spins, Mahindra..
Biography / Wiki:-
|Real name
|Parinity Chopra
|nickname
|Tisha, Paris
|Known name
|Parinity Chopra
|Birthday
|October 22, 1988
|Year
|33 years (as of 2021)
|place of origin
|Ambala, Haryana, India
|Birthplace
|Ambala, Haryana, India
|Current place of residence
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Country of Citizenship
|Indian
|Profession
|Bollywood actress
|Marriage status
|Unmarried
|Boyfriend / Affair
|Manish Sharma (Director, Rumors)
Charit Desai (Assistant Director of Rumor)
|religion
|Hindu
|Zodiac
|Libra
|Eating habits
|Non-vegetarian
Parinity Chopra Born in Ambara Hariyana. Her father, Pawang Chopra, is a businessman and her mother, Lina Chopra, is a housewife. She didn’t want to go acting since she was a kid and always wanted to be an investment banker. She was a very hard-working kid up to the twelfth criterion and was always used to get a good rank in the class. She won the first position in SSC exams across India, Platy platyfish (President of India at that time)
Parinity Chopra After finishing her studies from London, she couldn’t get a job there due to the recession, so she returned to India and started working with her. Yash Raj Banner As a PR consultant.While she works as a personal assistant Rani Mukerji Someone who advised her to act. When she signed three film contracts with Yash Raj Films, she weighed 86 kg, but soon she lost 25 kg because of her role.Her first movie was Ladies vs Ricky Bahl Stirrer Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma.
Education, family, ethnicity, boyfriend:-
|school name
|Ambara, Monastery of Jesus and Mary
|College / university
|Manchester Business School, Manchester, United Kingdom
|Educational background
|Honors Degree in Business, Finance and Economics
|Ethnicity
|Hindu
|Father’s name
|Pawang Chopra (Businessman)
|Mother’s name
|Lina Chopra
|Brother’s name
|Sivan Chopra, Sahaji Chopra
|Sister name
|Not applicable
|Spouse / husband’s name
|Not applicable
|Child (child) name
|none
Career / Awards and Achievements:-
|Awards and achievements
|Big Star Entertainment Awards – Won the most entertaining actor in a Hasee Toh Phasey comedy movie
|FICCI Frame Excellence Honors – Won the best female debut of Ladies vs Ricky Bar
|Filmfare Awards- Won the best female debut of Ladies vs Ricky Bar
|International Indian Film Academy Awards – Star Debut of the Year-Women vs. Ricky Bar Women
Ladies vs Ricky Bar Best Supporting Actress Award
|National Film Awards – Special mention of Ishaqzade
|Stardust Awards – Win this year’s style icon
|Zee Cine Awards – Ladies vs Ricky Bar’s Best Women Debut
Net worth, housing, automobiles:-
|Net worth
|$ 7 million
|Monthly salary / income
|£ 2-4 Chlore / Film
|Home address
|Flat facing the sea in Bandra, Mumbai
|car
|Audi A6
|Jaguar XJL
favorite:-
|Favorite food
|Rajma-Chawal, Kadhi Chicken, Pizza, Margarita
|Favorite actor
|Saif Ali Khan
|Favorite actress
|Rani Mukerji
|Favorite movie
|Pakeezah, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Barfi
|Favorite hobby
|Dance, singing, meditation, reading, swimming, training
|Favorite song
|Nelly’s Just Dream, Hey Baby Pitbull and T-Pain, Shakira’s Roca, Who Is It?
|Favorite destination
|Gore, London
|Favorite perfume
|Narciso Rodriguez, 212 VIP, Aqua Digio
Figures, size, height, weight:-
|hair color
|black
|Eye color
|Brown
|height
|Feet – 5 feet 5 inches
|Meters – 1.65 m
|Centimeter – 165 cm
|weight
|Kilogram – 58 Kg
|Figure measurement
|Size – 34
|Waist size – 27 inches
|Hip size – 35 inches
|Figure measurement – 34-27-35
Learn more Farah Khan, Arijit Singh, Hema Malini
Celebrity Poll 2021
-
Narendra Modi 38%, 103 vote
103 vote 38%
103 votes-38% of all votes
-
Arvind Keziwar 19%, 50 vote
50 vote 19%
50 votes-19% of all votes
-
Rahul Gandhi 14%, 39 vote
39 vote 14%
39 votes-14% of all votes
-
Mamuta Banerjee 12%, 33 vote
33 vote 12%
33 votes-12% of all votes
-
Adityanas Yogi 10%, 27 vote
27 vote Ten%
27 votes-10% of all votes
-
Amit Shah 7%, 18 vote
18 vote 7%
18 votes-7% of all votes
Total votes: 270
Voter: 228
July 20, 2021 — December 31, 2021
XX
You or your IP have already voted.
28stock
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.