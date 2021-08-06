Paris 2024 Presses On With Plan A, but Studies Tokyo’s Plan B

TOKYO – Tony Estanguet wants to talk about how the next Olympic Games, in Paris in 2024, will be a time of paradigm shift for an event that has been criticized for having become too bloated, too expensive, too expensive for the citizens of the places where the quadrennial sports jamboree lands.

Estanguet wants to talk about sustainability plans, how 95 percent of sites are already built and how measures are in place to ensure that the budget of 7.5 billion euros ($ 8.8 billion ) for the Games will not swell as the event approaches, as the Olympic budgets did. a tendency to do.

But all this must wait. The first task of Estanguet, the chairman of the organizing committee for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, is to determine how to plan an event whose preparations are likely to be affected by a pandemic now well into its second year. Estanguet brought dozens of staff to Japan to observe the organizers of the Tokyo Games – perhaps the most complicated and weirdest Olympics in history – and to learn how to put together a layered plan and to rewrite it on the fly.