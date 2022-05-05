Paris Chanel jewelry boutique robbed by armed gang who escaped on motorcycles



A group of armed men looted a Chanel jewelery boutique in Paris on Thursday afternoon and fled on two motorcycles.

Police prefecture tweeted that members of a special brigade went to the scene after the robbery, which took place around 3 p.m.

Not far from the opera house in the French capital, the boutique in Rue de la Paix stands for a Chanel store that is undergoing renovations.

The estimated value of the goods stolen from the store was not immediately known. A video spread on social media showed four men dressed in black fleeing on two motorcycles. Three of them were in the store when one of them stood guard guarding what looked like an automatic rifle surrounding him.

Le Parisien quoted Cyril Engo, a supervisor at a nearby shop, as saying that pedestrians did not notice the weapon or understand what was happening. He said the robbery took about 10 minutes.

In September, seven thieves stole jewelry worth millions of euros from a Bulgarian shop in Place Vendom. Police chased the suspects through Paris on two motorcycles and a car. Two suspects were quickly arrested, and one was shot in the leg by police.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.