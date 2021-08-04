Paris Hilton Launches New Netflix Cooking Show

In a sparkling black dress with feathered sleeves and high heels, Paris Hilton is in the kitchen cooking a steak with her mom and sister. Before their arrival, she dips a spoon in a box of caviar and gives her dog a bite. 23-karat gold flakes stick to her fingers as she adds them to the homemade truffle butter.

“It’s not the most practical kitchen outfit, but I like to cook in style,” she says as the feathers of her outfit float on the kitchen counter.

Ms. Hilton does not claim to know how to cook. On “Cooking With Paris,” her new six-part cooking series on Netflix, she isn’t afraid to make big mistakes. The program is the latest in a recent wave of cooking shows, like “Selena + Chef” and “Amy Schumer Learns to Cook,” hosted by celebrities who lack culinary experience.

“I love to cook,” Ms. Hilton said in the introduction to her show, which was released in full on Aug. 4. “But I’m not a skilled chef and I’m not trying to be.”