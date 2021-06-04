Paris Jackson steps out with a friend on a dinner date at Le Petit Four in Los Angeles

Paris Jackson wound down her week by having some dinner with a friend on Thursday evening.

The 23-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe was seen leaving Le Petit Four on the Sundown Strip in West Hollywood.

The singer had a bandanna round her neck and never protecting her face, as COVID-19 restrictions have continued to loosen in Los Angeles.

Jackson stepped out carrying a military inexperienced halter high exposing her midriff, with an orange bandanna tied round her neck.

Her blonde hair fell to her shoulders as she wore a white scarf as she walked arm-in-arm with her friend.

She accomplished her look with maroon pants and black boots, alongside with a variety of bracelets and rings plus different equipment.

Paris made headlines when she shared a candy Mom’s Day tribute to her mother, Debbie Rowe.

Paris shared a latest photograph of the 2 smiling, with a Pleased Mom’s Day graphic on her Instagram story.

She additionally shared a throwback snap, presumably from the Nineteen Seventies, of Rowe as a further tribute.

She additionally made headlines in April after she confirmed up at an Oscars after-party with Cara Delevingne, with each sporting matching rose tattoos.

There is no such thing as a indication but that they’re formally relationship, although they had been recognizing kissing in March 2018, a few months after assembly on the MTV VMA Awards.

There had been rumors they had been relationship again in 2017 after they had been seen touring world wide collectively

‘There is not any denying there’s a spark,’ a supply stated of the budding relationship.

‘They actually hit it off on the MTV Film and TV Awards in Los Angeles in Could [2017] and have been hanging out since,’ the supply continued.

‘Cara is sort of enamored by the very fact Paris is the daughter of one in every of her musical heroes,’ the supply added.