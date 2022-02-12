World

Paris police use tear gas against protesters inspired by Canadian 'Freedom Convoy'

Paris police use tear gas against protesters inspired by Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’
Paris police use tear gas against protesters inspired by Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’

Paris police use tear gas against protesters inspired by Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’

Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Saturday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck. Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Saturday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck.

French police have set the checkpoint on the streets of Paris, more than 500 vehicles prevented the protests, but dozens of people were able to enter. Tear gas was fired, and several protesters were detained as they climbed into their vehicles in the middle of the street.

A man walks with tear gas at Charles de Gaulle Place in Paris on February 12, 2022, as a convoy of protesters. "Caravan of freedom," Arrived in the capital of France.

A man walks through tear gas at Charles de Gaulle Place in Paris on February 12, 2022, when a convoy of protesters arrived at the “Convoi de la Liberte” in the French capital.
(Samir Al-Dawmi via Getty Images / AFP)

The chaos was in response to the French government’s passage of the necessary vaccines to enter many indoor public venues, including restaurants. As in Canada, there has been a significant response from those claiming that these restrictions are unnecessary and extremely restrictive.

According to the Associated Press, protesters in Paris showed respect to the audience, waved the French flag and shouted “Freedom”.

Protests have been going on in France for months, often with clashes with police, but have recently subsided. Protesters were encouraged by convoys in Canada, where truckers blocked traffic at three border crossings following strict Canadian government vaccination orders.

Protesters hold placards in Paris.

Protesters hold placards in Paris.
(AP Photo / Thibault Camus)

Police took protesters on the Ambassador Bridges connecting Windsor, Ontario from Detroit of Michigan, although some people pledged to continue protests. Some protesters remained on the bridge overnight despite an emergency order demanding that the bridge be reopened and traffic allowed. Others jumped off the bridge at the request of law enforcement agencies for their vehicles.

Similar protests are expected in several U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, in the coming days, raising concerns among U.S. government officials. President Biden recently spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the Canadian protests, which have slowed supply chains and transport routes between the two countries.

The Department of Homeland Security this week warned U.S. law enforcement and public safety officials that a trucker convoy protesting the vaccine mandate could begin Feb. 13, the same day. Super Bowl LVIAnd can cause significant traffic jams and supply disruptions.

The White House said DHS forces were working with the California Highway Patrol, the Los Angeles Police Department, state and local authorities, as well as with “extensive air and maritime security resources” to deal with any protests.

A protester kicks a tear gas grenade during a demonstration on Champs-Elyses Avenue in Paris on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

A protester kicks a tear gas grenade during a demonstration on Champs-Elyses Avenue in Paris on Saturday, February 12, 2022.
(AP Photo / Adrian Amazing)

Protests erupted in New Zealand and the Netherlands, where dozens of trucks and vehicles blocked an entrance to The Hague, some carrying banners reading “Love and Freedom, No Dictatorship”.

Gadget Clock’ Audrey Conclin and Caitlin McPhall and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

