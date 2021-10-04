Park Ji-sung, Former Manchester United Player, Condemns Racist Fan Song

Former Manchester United fan-favourite player Park Ji-sung on Sunday asked soccer club fans to stop singing a song in his honor over the racist stereotype that Koreans eat dog meat.

As a decorated midfielder for the team from 2005 to 2012, Park earned the admiration of the team’s fans, who gave him a common respect in the football world: a song or chant, often performed in stadiums, Whose words are meant to praise them. .

But the reference to dog meat was “very uncomfortable for me”, even though he was proud that fans had composed a song for him and understood that it was not his intention to offend or hurt him, he said on Sunday. Said on an official team podcast released to.

He thought he had to accept it, he said, having come to Britain from South Korea as a young player who was unfamiliar with the culture. But he heard fans sing the song again in August, when South Korean Hwang Hee-chan made his debut for Wolverhampton Wanderers in a game against Manchester United.