World

Parkland shooting victim’s father climbs construction tower near WH, pressures Biden to pass gun control

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Parkland shooting victim’s father climbs construction tower near WH, pressures Biden to pass gun control
Written by admin
Parkland shooting victim’s father climbs construction tower near WH, pressures Biden to pass gun control

Parkland shooting victim’s father climbs construction tower near WH, pressures Biden to pass gun control

A gun control worker and the father of one of the victims of the Parkland school shooting protest over a construction tower nearby White HouseDemands for passage of gun control measures from President Biden.

A banner hanging from a construction tower in front of the White House reads, “In your eyes, 45,000 people have died in gun violence!”

Manuel Oliver is identified as the man at the top of the construction tower, WJLA reported. Her son Joaquin was shot dead in 2018 Stoneman Douglas High School.

Picture of a demonstration on a construction crane outside the White House.

Picture of a demonstration on a construction crane outside the White House.
(Gadget Clock)

“We are here to do what we can,” Oliver’s wife told Fox 5 on Monday, close to the protest.

Police are at the scene. One was arrested and the banner was removed.

Monday marks the 4th anniversary of the gunman’s death that killed 16 people.

Ahead of the anniversary, Biden said in a statement, “A new generation of Americans across the heartland of Parkland has moved toward a better, safer America for our lives and for all of us.”

Oliver spoke to local Florida media until the anniversary and argued that America needed “fewer guns.”

“We are in a moment that is exactly what our society needs. We need fewer guns and more roses because roses mean love,” he said. Oliver told CBS Miami last week.

“Crime is rising every day and there are more victims today than a year ago. I like to see results based on saving lives,” he said.

READ Also  Israeli army are not giving dead bodies of palestinian who has been killed in west bank

He said he would launch a campaign from Monday to pressure Biden to crack down on gun laws.

“We’re going to make it very public. From Monday, you’ll know exactly what the real damage to life is from gun violence, with the best trusted resources you’ve ever seen on the line,” Oliver said.

Police are deployed in the area.

#Parkland #shooting #victims #father #climbs #construction #tower #pressures #Biden #pass #gun #control

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Auckland, New Zealand, Exits 107-Day Lockdown

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment