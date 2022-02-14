Parkland shooting victim’s father climbs construction tower near WH, pressures Biden to pass gun control



A gun control worker and the father of one of the victims of the Parkland school shooting protest over a construction tower nearby White House Demands for passage of gun control measures from President Biden.

A banner hanging from a construction tower in front of the White House reads, “In your eyes, 45,000 people have died in gun violence!”

Manuel Oliver is identified as the man at the top of the construction tower, WJLA reported . Her son Joaquin was shot dead in 2018 Stoneman Douglas High School .

“We are here to do what we can,” Oliver’s wife told Fox 5 on Monday, close to the protest.

Police are at the scene. One was arrested and the banner was removed.

Monday marks the 4th anniversary of the gunman’s death that killed 16 people.

Ahead of the anniversary, Biden said in a statement, “A new generation of Americans across the heartland of Parkland has moved toward a better, safer America for our lives and for all of us.”

Oliver spoke to local Florida media until the anniversary and argued that America needed “fewer guns.”

“We are in a moment that is exactly what our society needs. We need fewer guns and more roses because roses mean love,” he said. Oliver told CBS Miami last week .

“Crime is rising every day and there are more victims today than a year ago. I like to see results based on saving lives,” he said.

He said he would launch a campaign from Monday to pressure Biden to crack down on gun laws.

“We’re going to make it very public. From Monday, you’ll know exactly what the real damage to life is from gun violence, with the best trusted resources you’ve ever seen on the line,” Oliver said.

