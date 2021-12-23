parliament winter session both house loksabha and rajysabha adjourned sine die before schedule

Two days before the end of the winter session of Parliament, both the Houses of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned sine die. The winter session of Parliament began on November 29, which was to last till December 23, but was concluded on Wednesday itself.

Announcing the conclusion of the session in the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla said that the 7th session of the 17th Lok Sabha has been adjourned sine die today. During the session, many topics were discussed positively, the productivity of the session was 82%. A total of 18 sittings were held in this session and several bills were passed.

On the other hand, soon after the commencement of proceedings in the Rajya Sabha at 11 am, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu laid the necessary documents on the Table of the House. He then adjourned the Rajya Sabha proceedings indefinitely. During this, Venkaiah Naidu said that the House ran much less than its capacity. I urge you all to introspect how different and better things could have been done in this House.

Let us tell you that there was a lot of uproar in both the houses of Parliament over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, farmers’ issue and suspension of 12 members. The opposition also raised the demand for the resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni in both the houses. There was a ruckus in Parliament from the very beginning over the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs. During this, the suspended MPs kept on dharna near the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises every day.

It is worth mentioning that Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh has nominated Congress Rajya Sabha MPs Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai from Shiv Sena and Left’s Elaram Karim and Binoy Viswam were suspended.

Important bills like Agricultural Laws Repeal Bill 2021, Electoral Law Amendment Bill 2021, National Drug Education Research Institute Amendment Bill 2021, Central Vigilance Commission Amendment Bill 2021, Delhi Special Police Establishment Amendment Bill 2021 were introduced during the winter session. At the same time, TMC MP Derek O’Brien was suspended by the speaker for throwing the rule book while protesting during the discussion on the Electoral Law Amendment Bill 2021.