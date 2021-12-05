Parliamentary committee said more research needed for booster dose insufficient preparedness to deal with epidemic

The committee has advised to focus and strengthen the health infrastructure, ensure adequate availability of beds and supply of oxygen cylinders and essential medicines.

Amid growing concerns over the new variant ‘Omicran’ of Kovid-19 in the country and abroad, the Parliamentary Committee has emphasized the need for more research for the evaluation of vaccines, the new variant of the corona, booster doses. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health, in its report presented on Friday, also said that the new polymorphism developing the ‘immunoscape’ mechanism should be dealt with seriously.

In view of the loss of life and property during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Committee has observed that the measures taken by the Ministry of Health to contain the spread of SARS-CoV-2 have proved to be completely inadequate.

The committee has advised to focus and strengthen the health infrastructure, ensure adequate availability of beds and supply of oxygen cylinders and essential medicines.

The committee says that in view of the threat of a third wave, the government should use this time to strengthen the public health infrastructure. The committee observed that there is a dire need to improve testing facilities in rural areas of the country. The committee has also recommended for establishing coordination between PHCs/CHCs with VRDLs in the states.

The panel has said in its report, ‘The committee believes that timely detection and isolation of potentially infectious people is very important to reduce the impact of the epidemic. Hence the importance of diagnostic testing cannot be overlooked. Apart from this, the committee in its other recommendations has asked the government to aggressively pursue this program with approval of more vaccines, accelerating vaccine production, increasing delivery capacity and increasing the vaccination rate.

The committee said that the second wave of corona came about six months after the peak of the first wave, but India’s investigative infrastructure remained “extremely weak and highly inadequate”. The committee has also sought to apprise the action plan regarding utilization of Rs 64,179.55 crore allocated for strengthening public health infrastructure for pandemic preparedness.