Parole revoked for Iowa man convicted of lottery rigging



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A man sentenced to 25 years in prison for computer fraud to win the lottery jackpot has had his parole revoked after he got into trouble in prison just before his scheduled release.

Eddie Tipton was approved for release on January 20 by the Iowa Board of Parole for good behavior. He spent almost five years of his 25-year sentence. The board reversed its decision and withdrew its parole on March 10.

Andrew Boetger, chairman of the Iowa Board of Parole, said: “After we granted him parole but before he was physically released, he reported a major breach in the organization.”

The Iowa Department of Corrections has notified the board of the incident, the board has reviewed it, and “decided to withdraw the parole grant based on the nature of the discipline,” Boetger said.

FBI intercepts Russian military hackers, Ukraine blocks botnet in war

Boettger declined to specify what Tipton did before his release to seek disciplinary action. A spokesman for the correctional department referred the question to Boetger. Prison spokeswoman Clarinda also declined a request to speak with Tipton at the state-run Medium Security Prison for Men.

Tipton worked for an organization in Arbundel, Iowa, which provided random number drawing computers in several states, including lotteries. Investigators say he installed a code on the lottery computer that allowed him to predict the number of winners on a given day. He, his brother Tommy Tipton of Texas and others played his predicted number and claimed the win.

Eddie Tipton was convicted in 2017 of ongoing criminal misconduct and ordered to return 2. 2.2 million earned from lotteries in Colorado, Wisconsin, Kansas and Oklahoma. Court documents indicate he still owes most of the money. He shared some restoration obligations with his brother, who collected some victories.

An Iowa jury also convicted Eddie Tipton of trying to extort $ 16.5 million from a fraudulent Iowa lottery game in December 2010, but in 2017 the Iowa Supreme Court overturned that decision, saying the state had taken too long to judge him.

Russia threatens cyber attack, but NATO experts say military growth is unlikely

Tipton, like all non-violent offenders without a mandatory minimum sentence, will return for review within a year and correctional officers may recommend him for parole before then, Boetger said.

In Iowa, nonviolent offenders are eligible for immediate parole without a mandatory minimum sentence. The prison system usually evaluates when they are ready for consideration and makes a recommendation to the parole board, which makes its own assessment and determines whether the person is ready to be released from work or transferred to parole and “rehabilitated and ready to survive.” Life is about obeying the law, “said Boetger.

Parole board documents indicate that Tipton was allowed to move to Texas, where he has a family, including his brother.

At his 2017 Iowa sentencing hearing, Tipton told the judge that he had written code-containing software that allowed him to predict winning numbers on a specific date. He gave the numbers to others who had won lottery prizes and shared the wins with him

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. Of the seven well-known winning tickets with a net worth of more than 2 2.2 million, Eddie Tipton claims to have finished with only $ 351,000.

Tipton, 59, has filed a lawsuit in state court, claiming he was pressured into conviction. He further alleges that Iowa officials charged him with extradition to a state for which it had no jurisdiction and that he could not pay. A trial is set for August 17