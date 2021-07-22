Part of a Seismic Shift in Ballet, Hope Muir Takes on a Major Role

But when the National Ballet of Canada approached, I paused. I was very aware that a job like this doesn’t show up that often. I sat with him for a while, then I thought, why couldn’t I do that? Something I kept thinking about, “You weren’t a star, weren’t you a ballet dancer?” Will they want a big name? I thought, “Well, why wouldn’t I find out? “

I think women often worry about their qualifications for a job while men will try their luck.

One hundred percent this has happened to us as women. Men will apply for things they have not experienced; women will do the checklist: do I meet the criteria?

What artistic vision did you present to the research committee?

There was no vision statement as such. They gave the contestants a three-year programming exercise that included various anchor ballets that you had to incorporate, as well as making sure there was representation from female choreographers, Canadian choreographers, and black, native choreographers. and color in every season. It was a fascinating and very satisfying exercise because when you look at the ballet repertoire, you realize that most of the ballets are choreographed by white men.

There were a lot of other elements in my presentation, but working with young choreographers is very important to me. My nature is to feed. I take the greatest satisfaction in the thoughtful development of artists and in advancing the art form. A ballet company today must lead with stories that connect and keep people interested in the classical tradition.

What will be your balance between classical and contemporary at the National Ballet of Canada?

I think the current balance between classic and contemporary is good. There are complete ballets that we will keep and relationships with contemporary choreographers like Crystal Pite, which I would love to continue. I would love to work with many people who have come to the Charlotte Ballet – Christian Spuck, Helen Pickett, David Dawson, Alonzo King. And I need to immerse myself in the Canadian dance scene.