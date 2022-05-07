Part of building collapses in Newark, New Jersey; no injuries reported



NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) — A part of a building collapsed in New Jersey on Friday night.

It appears the building on 12 Beaver Street in Newark was vacant.

There are no reports of any injuries.

There is no word yet on what caused the collapse. The investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ | Woman held up at gunpoint for Mercedes by two men on Long Island

EMBED >More News Videos <iframe loading="lazy" width="476" height="267" src="about:blank" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11824293"></iframe><noscript><iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11824293" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></iframe></noscript> A woman was forced from her car at gunpoint by two thieves who made off with the vehicle on Long Island Thursday night.

———-

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo