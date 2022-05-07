Part of building collapses in Newark, New Jersey; no injuries reported
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) — A part of a building collapsed in New Jersey on Friday night.
———-
It appears the building on 12 Beaver Street in Newark was vacant.
There are no reports of any injuries.
There is no word yet on what caused the collapse. The investigation is ongoing.
———-
