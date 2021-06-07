Parth Samthaan and Bhumika Chawla open up about their participation on Salman Khan’s reality TV show





It has been a number of months since we witnessed the finale of Bigg Boss 14 whereby Rubina Dilaik was topped because the winner and Rahul Vaidya ended up as the primary runner up of the season. Since then, a sure listing of possible contestants have been doing the rounds of the web. From Rhea Chakraborty to Disha Vakani, a number of names have come to the fore that has left followers excited. Nevertheless, Parth Samthaan and Bhumika Chawla, who have been stated to be approached by the makers of Salman Khan hosted reality TV show, have denied their participation. Additionally Learn – Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan’s Tere Naam co-star Bhumika Chawla STRONGLY REFUTES participation rumours – view tweet

Reacting to the rumours about her being supplied Bigg Boss 15, Bhumika Chawla cleared the air that she hasn’t been approached by the makers of the controversial show. She additionally revealed that she has refused to be part of the show a number of occasions including that she will by no means be a participant since she is a personal particular person. “FAKE NEWS -No I’ve not been supplied Massive Boss -NO WONT DO IT IF OFFERED . I used to be supplied season 1, 2 ,3 &later a while once more &refused to do all .I haven’t been supplied this time & I nonetheless gained’t do it . I’m a public character -but Am very personal to have cameras on me 24/7 ,” she tweeted. Additionally Learn – Trending TV Information at this time: Pearl V Puri arrested for an alleged rape case, Rashami Desai names Sidharth Shukla her favorite co-star, Nikki Tamboli’s emotional put up and extra

FAKE NEWS -No I’ve not been supplied Massive Boss -NO WONT DO IT IF OFFERED . I used to be supplied season 1, 2 ,3 &later a while once more &refused to do all .I haven’t been supplied this time & I nonetheless gained’t do it . I’m a public character -but Am very personal to have cameras on me 24/7 . pic.twitter.com/xemG2HJYFu — Bhumika Chawla (@bhumikachawlat) June 6, 2021

Parth Samthaan, who was final seen in AltBalaji’s internet collection Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu, additionally stated that he has no plans to be part of the show. He additional added that he’s trying ahead to work on a brand new internet collection and will get again to shoot as soon as every little thing turns into regular. Additionally Learn – OMG! Vivek Dahiya REVEALS why he and Divyanka Tripathi CANNOT do Bigg Boss 15 – watch video

A few days in the past, Naagin 5 star Surbhi Chandna had additionally refuted the rumours of her participation in Bigg Boss 15. “To place the rumours to relaxation, no, I’ve not been approached nor am I doing Bigg Boss 15,” she replied to a fan throughout her ‘Ask Me Something’ session on Instagram.

It’s being stated that Rhea Chakraborty and Disha Vakani are one of many high possible contestants who could possibly be the a part of the show. Whereas Rhea was within the information after the premature dying of Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha has been hitting headlines for her return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma.

Disha Parmar had passively grew to become part of Bigg Boss 14 because of Rahul Vaidya’s dreamy proposal on nationwide tv. Different celebrities comparable to Krushna Abhishek, Nia Sharma, Sanaya Irani and Anusha Dandekar are additionally being thought of. Nevertheless, an official affirmation nonetheless awaits.

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Net-Collection.

Click on to hitch us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally comply with us on Fb Messenger for up to date updates.



