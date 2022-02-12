World

Partners on Ice, Exes in Life – Gadget Clock

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Partners on Ice, Exes in Life – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
Partners on Ice, Exes in Life – Gadget Clock

Partners on Ice, Exes in Life – Gadget Clock

GettyImages 1368521781

It can be difficult to work alongside an ex. Now instead of work, add in competing for an Olympic gold medal with an ex, and on top of that make it one of the most intimate events there is.

Sound impossible? Not for Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue. In fact, they thrive on it.

The figure skating pair for Team USA has been skating together for more than a decade — and have seen their relationship evolve a great deal along the way.

“It’s been definitely eventful. We went from the classic getting on each other’s nerves, to kind of liking each other, to dating, breaking up, to continuing to skate together, and eventually ending up at a more peaceful friendship,” said Hubbell.

She said her and Donohue’s relationship has “been a journey, for sure.” He agreed, and then some.

“It has been exhausting,” Donohue replied with a chuckle. “No. Yes, but no.”

Whatever the formula, it has produced undeniable results. The couple — er, skating duo — had the highest score in the rhythm dance portion of the team skate competition, helping Team USA to a second place finish.

“When we get out on the ice, everything just sems to kind of click,” said Hubbell. “We have a little bit of a more palpable connection when we go out to compete. We really are living it together, in that moment.”

For Donohue, he said skating with Hubbell is nothing like being with a former partner.

“People always ask how it is to skate with your ex. I’m like, ‘She’s not my ex, we’re family,'” he said. “We’ve had our tiffs, but we’ve actually really been there for each other, in a very close, personal way.”

READ Also  Baby Born 19 Weeks Early Defies Long Odds and Astonishes Doctors

Perhaps one reason they’ve been able to continue to thrive on the ice is because their coaches, Marie-France Dubreuil and Patrice Lauzon, are somewhat familiar with what skating with a romantic partner is like: The two former figure skating partners are now married.

“Maddy and Zach, they’re raw and they’re very believable. They remain a very powerful couple on the ice, except they know how to push each other’s buttons really well,” said Dubreuil. “On the flipside, nobody knows better how to make Maddy feel good, and nobody knows better how to make Zach feel confident and strong.”

Lauzon agreed, saying that through their movements together on the ice, the pair can make the audience believe they are a couple.

“Their connection is so amazing. It draws everybody in, it feel like you’re watching a real couple on the ice,” he said.

Team USA’s Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue placed first in their rhythm dance during the team event after Nathan Chen placed first in men’s short program.

Hubbell believes that connection gives their performances something special.

“I think it’s what makes it unique and quite beautiful for the audience,” she said.

“We have a true intimacy based on communication and learning each other and giving space and grace to each other,” said Donohue. “Stepping on to Olympic ice isn’t the moment to try and make something happen. It’s the moment to enjoy the fruit of all the labor we’ve put out there, and to appreciate each other. “

Hubbell and Donohue will return to the ice 6 a.m. Saturday for the rhythm dance portion of the ice dancing competition. Coming into the Olympics, they had one of the highest scores of all pairs thus far this season for their rhythm dance.

READ Also  Hearing Of Mumbai Attack Accused Tahawwur Rana In Us Court

Nathan Chen Earns Gold With Stunning Free Skate Performance

Nathan Chen won singles gold with a stunning 218.63-point free skate, capitalizing on his world record 113.97-point short program for a 332.60-point combined total.

#Partners #Ice #Exes #Life #NBC #York

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  COVID boosters required at all UMASS campuses for students and employees

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment