Partnership of Atal Innovation Mission and Vigyan Prasar

Atal Innovation Mission (Atal Innovation Mission – AIM) has been started on the initiative of NITI Aayog with the objective of inculcating scientific attitude among school students. Vigyan Prasar, an autonomous organization working under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, has also become a partner in this initiative to bring students closer to science and technology. As part of this partnership, AIM’s Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL) and ‘Engage with Science’ (EWS), an interactive platform powered by Vigyan Prasar, have announced to work together.

Under this mission, more than 9.2 thousand schools equipped with ATL capacity will be linked to its program by EWS. EWS will engage the students, teachers and headmasters studying in these schools in all its interactive activities. Points have to be earned under these activities. On this basis certificates and incentives will be provided so that students and teachers; Be attracted to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

With a vision to prepare one million children in India as modern innovators, Atal Innovation Mission has established more than 9.2 thousand Atal Tinkering Laboratories in schools across the country. The main objective of ATL is to nurture curiosity, creativity and imagination in the young mind. Along with inculcating exploratory thinking, analytical thinking, eagerness to learn in the students, they are being trained in skill based subjects like computers. ATL is a platform where young minds can shape their ideas and learn skills through a do-it-yourself approach.

Dr. Chintan Vaishnav, Director of Mission (AIM), Atal Innovation Mission, said, “The collaboration between AIM and Vigyan Prasar is important for both the organizations, as both are instrumental in keeping pace with technology-led developments and upgrading our educational practices. play a role. The Engage with Science program with ATL will drive a culture of STEM innovation. This will provide such a platform to the young minds where they will get practical learning. This teaching will focus on invention, innovation and collaborative problem solving, to maximize learning impact.”

Engage with Science is part of the ‘India Science’ OTT channel project run by Vigyan Prasar, and aims to promote and popularize Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) based video content on India Science (www.indiascience.in). have to make. EWS has connected more than 10 thousand schools and is conducting regular activities keeping in mind the headmasters, teachers and students of the schools. Presently, EWS activities are available in Hindi and English and there are plans to expand to other Indian languages.

Dr. Nakul Parashar, Director, Vigyan Prasar said, “Today consumers of STEM content demand interactive programmes. They want to be part of the activity. Vigyan Prasar is going to make India’s first interactive OTT channel by linking the interactivity of Engage with Science with India Science OTT channel. This collaboration with Atal Tinkering Lab will bring schools closer together to create a multi-layered impact of usability and interactivity of STEM content.” During this, the brand ambassador of Engage with Science, actor Sharman Joshi was also present.

(India Science Wire)