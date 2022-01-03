Parts Of Southern New Jersey Get Snow And Coastal Flooding Amid Winter Storm – Gadget Clock



SPRING LAKE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Monmouth County is dealing with snow and windy weather, but that’s not stopping kids from having a little fun in the snow.

As CBS2’s Meg Baker reports, Monmouth County did not get hit as hard as place south with snow, but it was bitter cold. The wind has been brutal, making it hard to enjoy the little bit of snow that has fallen.

Annie Korth and her brother ran outside their Manasquan home with the first few flurries of the day, throwing mini snowballs at each other as siblings do.

“The snow is really fun,” 7-year-old Annie said.

They were bundled for a day outside in the elements, school canceled earlier. Their street was flooded from high tide, and storm surge.

“Right, so it’s going to come up. It was worse two hours ago, up in our yard, through our driveway. We had to wait a couple of hours before we could get into the road. You live here, you learn,” Manasquan resident Cindy Groves said.

It was a wintry beach scene in Spring Lake, with snow-capped dunes, roaring waves, and a thin layer of snow flakes on the boardwalk. The lakeside was blanketed white as the wind whipped, creating poor visibility late in the afternoon.

“It’s starting to come down. I was expecting a lot more this morning,” said Kasey Commesso.

Parking lots were salted in preparation.

“It’s the first of the season, not pleasant,” said Wall Township resident Steve Weinstein. “The wind chill really gets you.”

One father was happy to have company while running errands.

“We just got back last night from Colorado, so this doesn’t seem like something we should be canceling school for,” said Brian Gordon of Spring Lake.

“I’ve very happy we had the day off,” said 9th grader Lucas Gordon.

“But I got help going to the grocery store,” Brian Gordon said.

Locals said the storm is nothing new.

This woman shoveling says the snow is heavy @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/uOl7AX46Mq — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) January 3, 2022

It hit southern New Jersey first, coming up the coast. Down in Cape May, wet, heavy snow coated the streets and cars.

Nancy Romero dusted off her car with a broom.

“I wasn’t expecting it,” Romero said. “I don’t think we had a snow like this in four years.”

The snow started coming down in Monmouth County around 10:30 a.m. Light flakes blew in the wind as some braved a walk down the middle of the street. The sides of Fourth Avenue and Brielle Road flooded.

“We’re used to it,” said Groves.

It’s not an island snowstorm without a little bit of tidal flooding! #StoneHarborNJ pic.twitter.com/FOILFDjzCu — Zeke Orzech (@Zeke_O) January 3, 2022

Most people are familiar with this area moved their cars, but some may have forgotten.

For now, most main roads remain clear.

Video posted to Twitter showed some coastal flooding in Stone Harbor.

Meg Baker contributed to this report.