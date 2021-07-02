Parveen Babi had made serious allegations against boyfriend Danny, said, ‘Don’t come inside, you are Amitabh Bachchan’s agent.’

New Delhi. The famous actress Parveen Babi was known for her beauty and excellent performance. He acted in great films and made his mark. Parveen Babi worked with many veteran artists. Also Parveen was the first actress who got a place on the cover page of ‘Time Magazine’. Parveen was one of the top actresses of her time. As much as Parveen used to be in the headlines for her professional life. Equally, she used to make a lot of headlines about her personal life. Parveen Babi was in a relationship with actor Danny Denzongpa. Danny and Parveen used to openly talk about their relationship. Even after years, Danny is seen remembering Parveen. Let us tell you an interesting anecdote related to both.

Parveen Babi was in a relationship with Danny Denzongpa

Danny loved Parveen Bobby very much. Their relationship lasted for about 4 years. It is said that once Danny Parveen went to Bobby’s house. While joking, he blew conch in his house. Parveen was terrified by whose voice. After this incident, Danny realized that something is wrong with Parveen because before that Danny did not know anything about Parveen’s mental condition. But it is said that by the time Danny came to know about this, it was too late.

Amitabh Bachchan was accused of killing

In those days, Amitabh Bachchan and Danny used to be good friends. Parveen Babi was not aware of this at all. Once Parveen Babi read Amitabh’s interview in a magazine. In which he described Danny as his very best friend. When Parveen Babi read that interview of Amitabh Bachchan, she was quite surprised. Actually, Parveen Babi worked in many films with Amitabh Bachchan.

Due to which news started coming out that Amitabh and Parveen’s affair is going on. The surprising thing was that Parveen Babi had also accused Amitabh Bachchan of killing her. He had said that Amitabh wants to kill him and he is very afraid of Amitabh.

Danny was told the agent of Amitabh Bachchan

Parveen Babi was shocked to learn about the friendship of Amitabh Bachchan and Danny. Meanwhile, when Danny reached Parveen’s house and he rang the doorbell to enter, Parveen did not open the door. She started shouting at Danny from inside. He told Danny not to come inside, you are Amitabh’s agent. Parveen started distancing herself from Danny after reading that interview of Amitabh. After which Danny moved on in his life.

Danny was upset with Parveen Bobby’s antics

While Danny started dating Kim, Kabir Bedi came into Parveen Bobby’s life. It is said that even after breaking up with Danny, Parveen used to visit his house and watch VCR while sitting in his bedroom. Danny was quite surprised and upset by these actions of Parveen. He used to think that Parveen does this to burn his girlfriend. Danny even convinced Parveen to do all this. But Parveen tells him that she is just a good friend of his.

#Parveen #Babi #allegations #boyfriend #Danny #Dont #Amitabh #Bachchans #agent