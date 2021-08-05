Parveen Babi used to get her food tested by the journalists who came for interview before eating Had driven maid away from home

famous bollywood actress Parveen Babi Breaking a trend going on in Bollywood, she made films instead of glamor. As impeccable as she looked in her films, she also lived her life with the same impetuosity. Parveen Babi, who lived on her own terms, had a relationship with many people in the film world but at the last moment she had become completely alone. The last few years of his life were spent in oblivion. Due to mental illness, his condition had become such that he had broken ties with all his relatives.

Due to Paranoid Schizophrenia, Parveen started doubting every man. His suspicion had increased so much that he always thought that someone would kill him. Parveen used to be so scared that she used to think many times even before eating. When journalists came to her house to interview her, she used to get her food tested and then eat herself. They were afraid that someone would mix poison in their food.

When famous director Mahesh Bhatt was in a relationship with Parveen Babi Then Parveen used to feed him her medicines. Parveen Babi used to suspect Mahesh Bhatt too that he would kill him through medicines. That’s why when Mahesh Bhatt gave her medicine, she would say that you eat first. Mahesh Bhatt was forced to take the medicine with his drink or water.

parveen bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan But she was most suspicious. because of this suspicion He ended his relationship with Danny Denzongpa. He felt that Amitabh was the enemy of his life. In such a situation, during an interview, Amitabh said that he and Danny are good friends, after which Parveen ended her relationship with Danny. He thought that Amitabh was conspiring against him along with Danny.

Parveen Babi Not even a servant could survive in the house. The servants who were troubled by his behavior would either leave the house herself or she herself would throw him out of the house on the basis of suspicion. She was alone even at the last moment, she had driven the maid working from the house.

When Parveen Babi died in the year 2005, for several days no one could know that she had died. She was completely cut off from the outside world. When neighbors saw that milk and newspapers were lying at their door for several days, they got suspicious and called the police.





