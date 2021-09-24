Parveena Bano is facing financial crisis: Parveena Bano is seeking financial help: Parveena Bano said that her only prayer is that the treatment will get better and I will be able to work further.

Parveena Bano started her career with Aamir Khan’s hit film ‘Lagaan’ and she played the role of Kesaria. Parveena Bano suffered a brain stroke in 2011 and has been in poor health ever since. The treatment cost a lot and he also ran out of savings. Now his condition is much worse.

Parveena Bano is separated from her husband

Talking to Aaj Tak, Parveena Bano said, ‘I live at home with my daughter and younger sisters. After being separated from my husband, I was the only earning woman. I used to make money by doing small roles. My brother used to take care but he also has cancer.

Brain stroke in 2011

Parveena Bano further said, ‘I have had arthritis since 2011. There was also a problem with blood pressure, which led to a brain stroke and a stroke. I have been suffering from anxiety for a long time. Since then, my health has deteriorated. A lot of money was spent on treatment. Due to illness, I have not gone to work and am at home. My sister used to work as an assistant director. She was running the family expenses but she also lost her job in the lockdown. Now we have no source of income left in our house.

Asked for help with treatment

Parveena Bano said, ‘I sought the help of many people but got no specific answer. Sinta’s people sent rations. Rajkamal Jinnah has also sent rations twice. I am still receiving treatment. I need Rs 1800 per week for medicines. In addition to this, there are a lot of expenses at home. I haven’t said these things before so as not to spread the word in the industry that I am sick and I will stop getting work in the future. My only prayer is that the treatment will get better and I will be able to work further.

Sonu Sood extended a helping hand

Parveena Bano also said, ‘I can return to work when the treatment and medication arrangements are right, but I am scared considering the money. The lumps in my brain can only be repaired with medicine. When Son Sood was told about Parveena Bano’s condition, Sonu Sood’s team first sent a month’s ration to Parveena Bano and also got a month’s worth of medicine.