pashupati kumar paras: bihar- Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras Protest in Hajipur Chirag Paswan supporters show ink of black flags thrown on Pashupati Paras convoy

Chandramani Kumar, Hajipur

Hajipur’s laboratory is in a political battle in the LJP. Hajipur Maidan is a battle of inheritance between Putane Chirag and Kaka Pashupati Paras. Hajipur MP and Union Minister Pashupati Paras has started a thanksgiving procession in Bihar from Monday. After Chirag Paswan started the Ashirwad Yatra from Hajipur, Pashupati Paras has also started the Thanksgiving Yatra from Hajipur itself, but there was a huge uproar with the start of the Yatra. During Pashupati Parsa’s ‘Thanksgiving Yatra’, Divya’s supporters showed him black flags and made a fuss during Parsa’s ‘Yatra Yatra’. Black ink was also thrown at his convoy.

Flags and banners were torn down on the vehicles of Persian supporters

Divya’s supporters were seen tearing down banners on the vehicles of Pashupati Paras supporters who were on a tour of gratitude. In fact, after a long time or after winning the election, Pashupati Paras came to meet the people of the area for the first time. Meanwhile, supporters in Hajipur appeared divided after the party split into two.

Pashupati Paras carrying a crane 51 feet

During the Thanksgiving procession, where the supporters of Pashupati Paras welcomed their leader with a 51-foot necklace, a large crane was used to put it on, while the supporters of Divya cut the big mess and gave this message to Pashupati Paras. The road to Hajipur, the traditional seat of Ram Vilas Paswan, will not be easy for him.

I have come to apologize to the people for being late: Pashupati Paras

Speaking to media at the time, Pashupati Paras said, “An incident at my house delayed my arrival here. My brothers Ramchandra Paswan and Ram Vilas Paswan had died. I have come to apologize to the public for being late.

